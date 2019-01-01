Jianzhi Education Tech Stock (NASDAQ:JZ), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Jianzhi Education Tech
(NASDAQ:JZ)
$3.38
-0.23[-6.37%]
At close: Sep 16
$3.40
0.0200[0.59%]
After Hours: 7:53PM EDT
Day Range3.33 - 3.7752 Wk Range3.51 - 186.01Open / Close3.61 / 3.38Float / Outstanding- / 60.6M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 5.4MMkt Cap204.7MP/E31.4150d Avg. Price5.83
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.48

Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Co Ltd engages in developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. It has two operating segments: Educational content services and other services and IT-related solution services. The Educational content services and other services segment derives the majority of revenue.
Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
Jianzhi Education Tech Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Jianzhi Education Tech (JZ) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Jianzhi Education Tech (NASDAQ: JZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Jianzhi Education Tech's (JZ) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Jianzhi Education Tech (JZ) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Jianzhi Education Tech

Q
Current Stock Price for Jianzhi Education Tech (JZ)?
A

The stock price for Jianzhi Education Tech (NASDAQ: JZ) is $3.38 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Jianzhi Education Tech (JZ) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jianzhi Education Tech.

Q
When is Jianzhi Education Tech (NASDAQ:JZ) reporting earnings?
A

Jianzhi Education Tech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Q
Is Jianzhi Education Tech (JZ) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Jianzhi Education Tech.

Q
What sector and industry does Jianzhi Education Tech (JZ) operate in?
A

Jianzhi Education Tech is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.