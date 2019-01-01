|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Largo (NASDAQ: LGO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Largo.
The latest price target for Largo (NASDAQ: LGO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting LGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 139.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Largo (NASDAQ: LGO) is $8.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Largo.
Largo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Largo.
Largo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.