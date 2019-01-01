Kaixin Auto Holdings is a provides of own and used car dealership. It focuses on brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Porsche. The company primarily generates revenues from sales of used cars, as well as fees obtained from a role as a channel partner for third-party auto financing and other value-added service providers. Its operating segment includes Automobile sales and others. The company derives maximum revenue from Automobile sales segment. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.