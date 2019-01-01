QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
66.67 - 70.36
Vol / Avg.
8.8M/7.4M
Div / Yield
2.2/3.22%
52 Wk
52.6 - 75.31
Mkt Cap
53.9B
Payout Ratio
83.33
Open
70.02
P/E
27.74
EPS
0
Shares
797.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 5 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 6:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 3:48PM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 6:18AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Newmont is the world's largest gold producer. In 2020, the company produced 5.9 million attributable ounces of gold and over 1 million attributable gold equivalent ounces from the sale of byproducts. On a long-term basis, the company expects to produce 6.5 to 7 million ounces of annual gold production while driving all-in sustaining costs down to $800 per $900 per ounce. In comparison, 2020 AISC was $1,045 per ounce.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9800.780 -0.2000
REV3.390B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Newmont Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newmont (NEM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newmont (NYSE: NEM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Newmont's (NEM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Newmont (NEM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Newmont (NYSE: NEM) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting NEM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.75% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Newmont (NEM)?

A

The stock price for Newmont (NYSE: NEM) is $67.535 last updated Today at 6:38:13 PM.

Q

Does Newmont (NEM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Newmont (NEM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Newmont (NYSE:NEM) reporting earnings?

A

Newmont’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Newmont (NEM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newmont.

Q

What sector and industry does Newmont (NEM) operate in?

A

Newmont is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.