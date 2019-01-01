QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.96 - 7.45
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.97 - 10.45
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.45
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
332.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 5:10PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:25PM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 5:07PM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 10:17AM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 5:01PM
Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030
REV0

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Novagold Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novagold Resources (NG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novagold Resources (AMEX: NG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novagold Resources's (NG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novagold Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Novagold Resources (NG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Novagold Resources (AMEX: NG) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting NG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 327.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Novagold Resources (NG)?

A

The stock price for Novagold Resources (AMEX: NG) is $7.01 last updated Today at 6:50:01 PM.

Q

Does Novagold Resources (NG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novagold Resources.

Q

When is Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) reporting earnings?

A

Novagold Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Novagold Resources (NG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novagold Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Novagold Resources (NG) operate in?

A

Novagold Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.