|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.230
|-0.160
|0.0700
|REV
|63.650M
|64.973M
|1.323M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pros Holdings’s space includes: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), CS Disco (NYSE:LAW), Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT), Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO).
The latest price target for Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) was reported by JP Morgan on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting PRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.77% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) is $31.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Pros Holdings.
Pros Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pros Holdings.
Pros Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.