Range
28.11 - 31.99
Vol / Avg.
342.4K/318.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.08 - 50.9
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28.57
P/E
-
EPS
-0.53
Shares
45M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Pros Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based revenue and profit realization software solutions to business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. Its solutions assist customers in growing revenue, modernizing business processes, and supporting profitability by leveraging prescriptive analytics and data science-based decision-making technology. The company derives revenue from licensing software solutions, subscriptions to its cloud offerings, and maintenance fees. The firm generates revenue in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East regions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.230-0.160 0.0700
REV63.650M64.973M1.323M

Analyst Ratings

Pros Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pros Holdings (PRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pros Holdings's (PRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pros Holdings (PRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) was reported by JP Morgan on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting PRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.77% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pros Holdings (PRO)?

A

The stock price for Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) is $31.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pros Holdings (PRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pros Holdings.

Q

When is Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) reporting earnings?

A

Pros Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Pros Holdings (PRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pros Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Pros Holdings (PRO) operate in?

A

Pros Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.