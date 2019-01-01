Pros Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based revenue and profit realization software solutions to business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. Its solutions assist customers in growing revenue, modernizing business processes, and supporting profitability by leveraging prescriptive analytics and data science-based decision-making technology. The company derives revenue from licensing software solutions, subscriptions to its cloud offerings, and maintenance fees. The firm generates revenue in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East regions.