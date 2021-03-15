Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
On Monday morning, 415 companies achieved new highs for the year.
Areas of Significance:
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) rallied the most, trading up 933.59% to reach its new 52-week high.
Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.22 on Monday, moving down 1.14%.
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock set a new 52-week high of $278.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.59 Monday. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
- Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.36 on Monday, moving down 0.01%.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.59.
- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares broke to $229.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.1%.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares hit a yearly high of $352.38. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $80.06 with a daily change of up 0.64%.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.62 Monday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares were up 1.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $188.24.
- Altria Group (NYSE:MO) shares were up 1.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.52 for a change of up 1.54%.
- Cigna (NYSE:CI) shares were up 0.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $246.30 for a change of up 0.56%.
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) stock set a new 52-week high of $344.28 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.83%.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $184.98. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.71. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) shares hit $216.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.47%.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.80 Monday. The stock was up 3.54% for the day.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.60. The stock traded up 3.12% on the session.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a yearly high of $88.48. The stock traded down 0.65% on the session.
- Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.90. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.62 Monday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were down 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.56.
- Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) shares set a new yearly high of $7.61 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.
- Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) shares hit a yearly high of $23.67. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $177.02.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.92 Monday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.92 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.02%.
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) shares set a new yearly high of $83.82 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) shares set a new yearly high of $274.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.76.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares hit $74.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.6%.
- Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) shares set a new yearly high of $23.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
- Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares set a new yearly high of $52.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares set a new yearly high of $116.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $128.90 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.12 with a daily change of up 5.03%.
- TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $626.00. Shares traded up 0.91%.
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.81. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) shares broke to $51.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.88%.
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares were down 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.98.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $189.41. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares hit a yearly high of $188.88. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.28%.
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.55 Monday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.35. The stock traded up 1.87% on the session.
- Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) shares were up 6.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.88 for a change of up 6.91%.
- Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.40 on Monday, moving up 0.65%.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares set a new yearly high of $177.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
- Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) shares hit a yearly high of $40.47. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares were down 0.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.58 for a change of down 0.04%.
- ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares hit a yearly high of $51.91. The stock traded down 1.01% on the session.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares were up 2.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.05 for a change of up 2.23%.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $142.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.26%.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $314.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares were up 6.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.03 for a change of up 6.06%.
- United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.53 Monday. The stock was up 6.75% for the day.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares broke to $147.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.99%.
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) shares hit $288.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.8%.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock hit a yearly high price of $133.25. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares hit $101.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.41%.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock hit a yearly high price of $143.75. The stock was up 4.28% for the day.
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shares hit $25.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.86%.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.64 Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.51%.
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares hit a yearly high of $32.67. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares hit a yearly high of $63.41. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- Loews (NYSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.65. The stock traded down 0.7% on the session.
- Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 40.76%.
- UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares were down 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.57.
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) shares broke to $34.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.21%.
- Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) shares were up 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.87.
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) shares broke to $17.59 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.57%.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares broke to $42.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.
- China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.13. The stock was up 8.38% for the day.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $180.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.89. The stock traded down 0.89% on the session.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares were up 1.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.43.
- Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares broke to $1,499.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.25%.
- Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares hit $28.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.07%.
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $189.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.1%.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares were up 1.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.98.
- Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares set a new yearly high of $43.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares hit $140.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) shares were up 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.38.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $25.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.39%.
- American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares were down 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $118.22.
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares set a new yearly high of $62.55 this morning. The stock was up 3.06% on the session.
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares hit a yearly high of $17.79. The stock traded down 0.91% on the session.
- Sasol (NYSE:SSL) shares were down 0.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.39 for a change of down 0.91%.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares were up 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.32.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares were up 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.76.
- AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares were down 1.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.89.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UA) shares broke to $20.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.37%.
- Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.80. The stock traded up 2.51% on the session.
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $138.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
- Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) shares were up 1.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.38 for a change of up 1.97%.
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares hit a yearly high of $19.81. The stock traded down 2.17% on the session.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.50 on Monday morning, moving up 1.74%.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.83 Monday. The stock was up 2.7% for the day.
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares set a new yearly high of $55.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%.
- China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) shares broke to $24.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.66%.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares were up 1.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.40 for a change of up 1.7%.
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares were up 2.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.09 for a change of up 2.69%.
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares were up 0.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.61 for a change of up 0.15%.
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.38 on Monday, moving down 1.77%.
- First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $51.46 with a daily change of down 1.37%.
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.73 on Monday, moving up 0.86%.
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) shares broke to $9.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares hit $22.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares were up 3.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.90 for a change of up 3.26%.
- BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares broke to $98.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.0%.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.69%.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.20. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.77. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
- Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
- Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.29%.
- Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $154.41 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.52%.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.12 with a daily change of down 1.53%.
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.42 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.28%.
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) shares were down 1.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $141.95.
- Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $227.53. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.94.
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.65. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares set a new yearly high of $14.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.63 on Monday morning, moving up 1.53%.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $112.98 with a daily change of up 0.72%.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.65%.
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.35. Shares traded up 1.62%.
- Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $91.28 with a daily change of down 0.55%.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares were down 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.00.
- SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.99 Monday. The stock was down 2.28% for the day.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.71 on Monday, moving up 4.28%.
- Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) shares hit a yearly high of $60.60. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
- Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares were up 2.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.76.
- nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares were down 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.50.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.00 on Monday, moving up 1.5%.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) shares were up 0.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.49.
- Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.37 on Monday morning, moving down 0.18%.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were down 6.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.38.
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.65 on Monday morning, moving down 0.94%.
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
- F N B (NYSE:FNB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.46. The stock traded down 1.49% on the session.
- Kirby (NYSE:KEX) shares broke to $69.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares were up 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.88 for a change of up 0.95%.
- APi Gr (NYSE:APG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.53 on Monday morning, moving down 0.34%.
- Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares broke to $20.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.79%.
- Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $174.59.
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.73. Shares traded down 2.41%.
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $41.95 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) shares were up 3.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.50 for a change of up 3.21%.
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.47 on Monday, moving down 0.82%.
- Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.45. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session.
- EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.12 on Monday, moving up 2.72%.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $53.06 with a daily change of up 8.14%.
- ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) shares broke to $70.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.
- Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.13%.
- Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.50 Monday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
- Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.29. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
- Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) shares were down 0.77% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.68 for a change of down 0.77%.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $113.00 with a daily change of up 3.54%.
- National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $77.21. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $77.29. Shares traded down 0.43%.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.79. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
- Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares hit $19.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.55%.
- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.00. Shares traded down 2.12%.
- Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares hit a yearly high of $7.00. The stock traded down 1.56% on the session.
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.25 on Monday morning, moving up 0.97%.
- Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%.
- PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE:PCI) shares were up 0.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.71.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.05. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares were up 4.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.41.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares set a new yearly high of $81.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shares were up 2.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.10 for a change of up 2.75%.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares were down 1.81% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.60 for a change of down 1.81%.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares set a new yearly high of $60.10 this morning. The stock was up 2.22% on the session.
- United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares were down 1.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.65 for a change of down 1.97%.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $41.12. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
- SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares broke to $14.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.61%.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.00 on Monday, moving up 0.18%.
- Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) shares were down 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.00.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares were up 0.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.20 for a change of up 0.1%.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.26 on Monday, moving up 0.92%.
- American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.87. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.99%.
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.22. The stock traded up 8.99% on the session.
- Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.30 on Monday, moving down 0.29%.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares broke to $70.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.81%.
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares hit $40.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%.
- Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares were up 0.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.75.
- Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) shares were down 1.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.00 for a change of down 1.42%.
- First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.62. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares were down 0.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.99 for a change of down 0.23%.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $37.06 with a daily change of up 1.17%.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $108.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%.
- Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares broke to $71.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.04. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.
- iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.87 on Monday, moving up 1.27%.
- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares broke to $14.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.4%.
- CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) shares broke to $24.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.8%.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares were up 73.46% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.00.
- Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.
- Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares hit a yearly high of $74.70. The stock traded up 4.09% on the session.
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) shares were up 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.98.
- Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.01 on Monday, moving up 0.37%.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.85. Shares traded up 1.18%.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.00.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $48.28 with a daily change of up 1.33%.
- Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares were down 1.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.83.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares broke to $23.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares were up 4.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.76.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 0.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.81.
- Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.43%.
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.92.
- Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.19 with a daily change of down 1.61%.
- Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares broke to $42.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.63%.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.75.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares hit $59.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.93%.
- Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) shares hit a yearly high of $40.83. The stock traded down 1.36% on the session.
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $41.70 with a daily change of down 1.79%.
- Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were down 1.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.09.
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.58 with a daily change of up 1.54%.
- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) shares were up 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.27 for a change of up 0.31%.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) shares were up 0.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.90 for a change of up 0.59%.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.59. Shares traded up 0.97%.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.50 on Monday morning, moving up 4.28%.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.65.
- BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.04. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
- EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.64 Monday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.00 on Monday, moving up 0.04%.
- HNI (NYSE:HNI) shares set a new yearly high of $43.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.70 with a daily change of down 0.24%.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.68 Monday. The stock was up 11.49% for the day.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.56. Shares traded up 0.59%.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares were up 1.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.08 for a change of up 1.66%.
- Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.27 with a daily change of down 2.1%.
- ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $93.47. Shares traded up 0.82%.
- Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.46%.
- GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.88 with a daily change of up 28.89%.
- LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) shares broke to $44.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
- Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $77.39 with a daily change of down 1.46%.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.25 on Monday morning, moving up 4.87%.
- Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.64 on Monday, moving up 0.09%.
- Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares broke to $51.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.29%.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares hit a yearly high of $16.95. The stock traded up 9.64% on the session.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.21 Monday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.83. The stock traded up 4.46% on the session.
- TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares were down 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.66.
- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.39. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
- EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares set a new yearly high of $31.26 this morning. The stock was up 2.47% on the session.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.28. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.86 on Monday, moving down 0.21%.
- US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.72.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.02. The stock traded up 3.25% on the session.
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares hit $18.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.86%.
- S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.26%.
- MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.7%.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares broke to $26.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.00. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session.
- New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) shares set a new yearly high of $13.40 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.
- Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.76. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.98 on Monday morning, moving down 1.23%.
- German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.64%.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.77. Shares traded up 2.06%.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.80 on Monday, moving up 4.41%.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.52%.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.71. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
- Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.88.
- American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.68 on Monday morning, moving down 1.42%.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.56 with a daily change of up 3.99%.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.25. Shares traded up 1.97%.
- Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares were up 2.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.63 for a change of up 2.56%.
- America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares hit $164.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.14%.
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.29 on Monday, moving up 1.67%.
- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.93. The stock traded down 2.33% on the session.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.93. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.47. Shares traded up 1.26%.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.73 on Monday morning, moving up 8.27%.
- PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.00. The stock traded up 3.53% on the session.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) shares were up 2.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.47 for a change of up 2.91%.
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.06. Shares traded up 3.23%.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares were down 1.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.87 for a change of down 1.36%.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.56. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.07 on Monday morning, moving up 3.96%.
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares broke to $23.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.96%.
- Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
- Circor International (NYSE:CIR) shares were up 2.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.44 for a change of up 2.06%.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.81 on Monday morning, moving up 0.17%.
- Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.9%.
- John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.66. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares set a new yearly high of $47.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.37. The stock traded up 5.71% on the session.
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.
- Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $62.97. Shares traded up 0.66%.
- Marcus (NYSE:MCS) shares were up 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.98.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares broke to $49.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.41%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.38. Shares traded up 0.19%.
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.11 on Monday, moving up 1.37%.
- Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.75. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
- Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.99%.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $73.20 with a daily change of up 1.62%.
- Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.74. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.67. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares hit a yearly high of $18.84. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $27.58 with a daily change of up 0.95%.
- IDT (NYSE:IDT) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
- Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.95 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
- Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.08 Monday. The stock was up 3.23% for the day.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares were down 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.66.
- Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.78 Monday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
- Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.58 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
- Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) shares hit a yearly high of $2.75. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.02%.
- First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.75%.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) shares hit a yearly high of $21.21. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session.
- TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.15 on Monday, moving down 2.93%.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.98. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.97 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
- Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.91 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.73%.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares were up 5.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.47 for a change of up 5.78%.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares were up 0.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.65.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares hit a yearly high of $6.09. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
- Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) shares broke to $12.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.41%.
- Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.00 on Monday, moving up 3.33%.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $3.84 with a daily change of up 7.31%.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares were down 0.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.43 for a change of down 0.97%.
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) shares were up 7.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.00 for a change of up 7.45%.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.59 Monday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
- Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.18. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.94.
- Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) shares broke to $19.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.3%.
- First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.66 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
- Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.77 on Monday morning, moving up 0.28%.
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares hit $8.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.88%.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares hit a yearly high of $49.00. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.73.
- Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares were down 0.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.66.
- PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.75. The stock was up 2.83% for the day.
- CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.11%.
- Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.54 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.3%.
- Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.98. Shares traded up 6.45%.
- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) shares hit a yearly high of $14.84. The stock traded up 15.6% on the session.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares broke to $11.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.89%.
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.89 on Monday morning, moving up 0.82%.
- CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.47.
- Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.30.
- Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.15 Monday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.94. The stock traded down 3.65% on the session.
- Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $9.19. The stock traded up 5.24% on the session.
- Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.75 Monday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
- Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.62. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares hit a yearly high of $3.27. The stock traded up 2.86% on the session.
- BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.69 on Monday morning, moving up 0.48%.
- Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.58. The stock traded up 5.87% on the session.
- First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (AMEX:FEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.32. Shares traded up 1.22%.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.47. Shares traded down 0.05%.
- MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares were up 4.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.61.
- Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares were up 1.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.30 for a change of up 1.58%.
- First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.23 on Monday, moving down 0.62%.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ANVS) shares set a new yearly high of $36.49 this morning. The stock was up 22.51% on the session.
- Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.79. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
- Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.43 Monday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
- Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.84 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%.
- Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) shares set a new yearly high of $22.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.50 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
- Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.42 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.12%.
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.83. The stock traded up 3.01% on the session.
- RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.25. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.07 on Monday morning, moving down 5.55%.
- Avenue Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.60. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.66. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.53. Shares traded up 7.77%.
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares set a new yearly high of $6.69 this morning. The stock was up 13.1% on the session.
- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares were up 2.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.10 for a change of up 2.82%.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.49 on Monday, moving up 141.18%.
- Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares hit a yearly high of $9.30. The stock traded up 3.62% on the session.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares set a new yearly high of $9.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
- Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.79 Monday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) shares were down 3.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.00 for a change of down 3.31%.
- Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) shares set a new yearly high of $27.77 this morning. The stock was up 933.59% on the session.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.98. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares set a new yearly high of $17.68 this morning. The stock was up 5.11% on the session.
- Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.39 on Monday morning, moving down 1.47%.
- J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) shares were up 4.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.78.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.90 with a daily change of up 3.77%.
- Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.45 on Monday morning, moving up 9.61%.
- Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.88 on Monday, moving up 0.3%.
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.86. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SIF) shares broke to $13.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.83%.
- LGL Group, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:LGL) shares broke to $14.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.96%.
- MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.27 Monday. The stock was up 3.83% for the day.
- OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) shares were up 1.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.06.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.93%.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.68. The stock was up 118.26% for the day.
- Voya International High (NYSE:IID) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.92. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
- BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares hit a yearly high of $3.88. The stock traded up 7.95% on the session.
