First Savings Financial Group Inc provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The bank accepts deposits from the general public & uses those funds, along with other borrowings, primarily to originate a residential mortgage, commercial mortgage, construction, commercial business, & consumer loans, and to a lesser extent, to invest in mortgage-backed securities and other securities. It conducts lending and deposit activities mainly with individuals and small businesses in its market area. The bank operates in three segments: core banking, which accounts for majority revenue; SBA lending; and mortgage banking.