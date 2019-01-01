QQQ
Range
25.74 - 26
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/5.9K
Div / Yield
0.48/1.86%
52 Wk
24.97 - 88.34
Mkt Cap
184.5M
Payout Ratio
12.61
Open
26
P/E
7.76
EPS
0.6
Shares
7.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
First Savings Financial Group Inc provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The bank accepts deposits from the general public & uses those funds, along with other borrowings, primarily to originate a residential mortgage, commercial mortgage, construction, commercial business, & consumer loans, and to a lesser extent, to invest in mortgage-backed securities and other securities. It conducts lending and deposit activities mainly with individuals and small businesses in its market area. The bank operates in three segments: core banking, which accounts for majority revenue; SBA lending; and mortgage banking.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6700.600 -0.0700
REV14.300M13.903M-397.000K

First Savings Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Savings Financial (FSFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Savings Financial (NASDAQ: FSFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Savings Financial's (FSFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Savings Financial (FSFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Savings Financial (NASDAQ: FSFG) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting FSFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 210.92% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Savings Financial (FSFG)?

A

The stock price for First Savings Financial (NASDAQ: FSFG) is $25.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Savings Financial (FSFG) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Savings Financial (FSFG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) reporting earnings?

A

First Savings Financial’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is First Savings Financial (FSFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Savings Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does First Savings Financial (FSFG) operate in?

A

First Savings Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.