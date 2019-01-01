|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.670
|0.600
|-0.0700
|REV
|14.300M
|13.903M
|-397.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Savings Financial (NASDAQ: FSFG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Savings Financial’s space includes: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB), LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO), Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) and California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB).
The latest price target for First Savings Financial (NASDAQ: FSFG) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting FSFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 210.92% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Savings Financial (NASDAQ: FSFG) is $25.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next First Savings Financial (FSFG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.
First Savings Financial’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Savings Financial.
First Savings Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.