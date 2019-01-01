RBC Bearings Stock (NYSE:RBC), Quotes and News Summary

RBC Bearings Stock (NYSE: RBC)
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range208.2 - 217.76
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding28.4M / 28.9M
|Vol / Avg.- / 210.4K
|Mkt Cap6B
|P/E99.67
|50d Avg. Price208.32
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float28.4M
|EPS1.11
|Q2 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.040
|2.280
|0.2400
|REV
|824.590M
|886.900M
|62.310M
|Q1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.710
|1.980
|0.2700
|REV
|784.930M
|814.100M
|29.170M
You can purchase shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RBC Bearings’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI).
The latest price target for RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) was reported by Loop Capital on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting RBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.65% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) is $208.46 last updated September 26, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.
RBC Bearings’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
There is no upcoming split for RBC Bearings.
RBC Bearings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.