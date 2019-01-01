RBC Bearings Stock (NYSE:RBC), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
RBC Bearings Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of precision bearings and products used in aircraft and mechanical systems. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The products reduce wear in moving parts, facilitate proper power transmission, reduce damage and energy loss, and control pressure and flow. The primary customers for RBC Bearings are industrial markets and aerospace markets such as construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, commercial, private and military aircraft engines, and guided weaponry. The end market is the United States of America.
Earnings

Q2 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0402.280 0.2400
REV824.590M886.900M62.310M
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7101.980 0.2700
REV784.930M814.100M29.170M

RBC Bearings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy RBC Bearings (RBC) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are RBC Bearings's (RBC) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for RBC Bearings (RBC) stock?
A

The latest price target for RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) was reported by Loop Capital on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting RBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.65% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for RBC Bearings (RBC)?
A

The stock price for RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) is $208.46 last updated September 26, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does RBC Bearings (RBC) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.

Q
When is RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) reporting earnings?
A

RBC Bearings’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Q
Is RBC Bearings (RBC) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for RBC Bearings.

Q
What sector and industry does RBC Bearings (RBC) operate in?
A

RBC Bearings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.