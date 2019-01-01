QQQ
Range
48.64 - 50.89
Vol / Avg.
9M/8.7M
Div / Yield
3.6/6.93%
52 Wk
42.53 - 52.59
Mkt Cap
89.1B
Payout Ratio
262.69
Open
50.83
P/E
38.77
EPS
0.89
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Tobacco
Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0801.090 0.0100
REV5.000B5.086B86.000M

Altria Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Altria Group (MO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altria Group (NYSE: MO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altria Group's (MO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Altria Group (MO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Altria Group (NYSE: MO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting MO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.40% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Altria Group (MO)?

A

The stock price for Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is $48.85 last updated Today at 4:43:37 PM.

Q

Does Altria Group (MO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is Altria Group (NYSE:MO) reporting earnings?

A

Altria Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Altria Group (MO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altria Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Altria Group (MO) operate in?

A

Altria Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NYSE.