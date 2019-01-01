|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.080
|1.090
|0.0100
|REV
|5.000B
|5.086B
|86.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Altria Group (NYSE: MO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Altria Group’s space includes: Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Universal (NYSE:UVV), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII).
The latest price target for Altria Group (NYSE: MO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting MO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.40% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is $48.85 last updated Today at 4:43:37 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.
Altria Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Altria Group.
Altria Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NYSE.