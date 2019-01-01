QQQ
Range
198.45 - 202.45
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/1.8M
Div / Yield
4.16/2.08%
52 Wk
166.26 - 248.96
Mkt Cap
84B
Payout Ratio
59.29
Open
200.45
P/E
31.03
EPS
1.65
Shares
420M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
ADP is a provider of payroll and human capital management solutions servicing the full scope of businesses from micro to global enterprises. ADP was established in 1949 and serves over 920,000 clients primarily in the United States. ADP's employer services segment offers payroll, HCM solutions, HR outsourcing, insurance and retirement services. The smaller but faster-growing PEO segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and midsize businesses through a co-employment model.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6301.650 0.0200
REV3.980B4.025B45.000M

Analyst Ratings

Automatic Data Processing Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) competitors?

A

Other companies in Automatic Data Processing’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Q

What is the target price for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 203.00 expecting ADP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.55% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Automatic Data Processing (ADP)?

A

The stock price for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) is $199.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Automatic Data Processing (ADP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Automatic Data Processing (ADP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) reporting earnings?

A

Automatic Data Processing’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Automatic Data Processing (ADP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Automatic Data Processing.

Q

What sector and industry does Automatic Data Processing (ADP) operate in?

A

Automatic Data Processing is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.