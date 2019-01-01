|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.150
|2.850
|-0.3000
|REV
|5.790B
|5.850B
|60.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cummins (NYSE: CMI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cummins’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Cummins (NYSE: CMI) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 304.00 expecting CMI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.22% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cummins (NYSE: CMI) is $210.79 last updated Today at 3:05:37 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Cummins’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cummins.
Cummins is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.