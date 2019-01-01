QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
210.58 - 215.1
Vol / Avg.
177.7K/1.1M
Div / Yield
5.8/2.71%
52 Wk
203.38 - 277.09
Mkt Cap
30B
Payout Ratio
38.33
Open
214.55
P/E
14.65
EPS
2.78
Shares
142.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 2:50PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 9:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 8:43AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Cummins is the top manufacturer of diesel engines used in commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and railroad locomotives, in addition to standby and prime power generators. The company also sells powertrain components, which include filtration products, transmissions, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and fuel systems. Cummins is in the unique position of competing with its primary customers, heavy-duty truck manufacturers, who make and aggressively market their own engines. Despite robust competition across all its segments and increasing government regulation of diesel emissions, Cummins has maintained its leadership position in the industry.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.1502.850 -0.3000
REV5.790B5.850B60.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cummins Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cummins (CMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cummins (NYSE: CMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cummins's (CMI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cummins (CMI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cummins (NYSE: CMI) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 304.00 expecting CMI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.22% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cummins (CMI)?

A

The stock price for Cummins (NYSE: CMI) is $210.79 last updated Today at 3:05:37 PM.

Q

Does Cummins (CMI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Cummins (NYSE:CMI) reporting earnings?

A

Cummins’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Cummins (CMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cummins.

Q

What sector and industry does Cummins (CMI) operate in?

A

Cummins is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.