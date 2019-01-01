QQQ
Range
20.34 - 20.85
Vol / Avg.
279K/526.9K
Div / Yield
0.36/1.74%
52 Wk
15.28 - 24.76
Mkt Cap
999.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.65
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
48.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Adtran is a global provider of networking and broadband infrastructure solutions, serving a diverse domestic and international customer base in multiple countries that includes Tier-1, 2 and 3 service providers, cable/ MSOs and distributed enterprises. The company's solutions and services enable voice, data, video and internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures and are in use by millions worldwide.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0200.100 0.1200
REV141.270M154.158M12.888M

Analyst Ratings

Adtran Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adtran (ADTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adtran's (ADTN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Adtran (ADTN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting ADTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.16% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Adtran (ADTN)?

A

The stock price for Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) is $20.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adtran (ADTN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) reporting earnings?

A

Adtran’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Adtran (ADTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adtran.

Q

What sector and industry does Adtran (ADTN) operate in?

A

Adtran is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.