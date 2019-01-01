|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.020
|0.100
|0.1200
|REV
|141.270M
|154.158M
|12.888M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Adtran’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE).
The latest price target for Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting ADTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.16% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) is $20.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.
Adtran’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Adtran.
Adtran is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.