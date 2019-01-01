QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
3.4K/342.6K
Div / Yield
2.28/6.89%
52 Wk
31.36 - 44.73
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
161.7
Open
-
P/E
23.45
EPS
0.32
Shares
39.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that works to invest in healthcare facilities through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. LTC generates all of its revenue in the United States. LTC is an active capital provider in the seniors housing and health care real estate industry. The company has been actively engaged with its operating partners to create a growing pipeline of projects. LTC considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560
REV29.150M30.028M878.000K

LTC Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LTC Properties (LTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LTC Properties's (LTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LTC Properties (LTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting LTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.87% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LTC Properties (LTC)?

A

The stock price for LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is $33.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LTC Properties (LTC) pay a dividend?

A

The next LTC Properties (LTC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) reporting earnings?

A

LTC Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is LTC Properties (LTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LTC Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does LTC Properties (LTC) operate in?

A

LTC Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.