LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that works to invest in healthcare facilities through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. LTC generates all of its revenue in the United States. LTC is an active capital provider in the seniors housing and health care real estate industry. The company has been actively engaged with its operating partners to create a growing pipeline of projects. LTC considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.