You can purchase shares of LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in LTC Properties’s space includes: Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI).
The latest price target for LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting LTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.87% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is $33.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next LTC Properties (LTC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.
LTC Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for LTC Properties.
LTC Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.