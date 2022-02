Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The U.S. facilities receive the largest proportion of payments from Medicaid, with the second- largest proportion from commercial payors. In the United Kingdom, the majority of Acadia's revenue comes from its healthcare facilities, and virtually all of the payment received is from the National Health Service.