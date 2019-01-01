QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the aftermarket parts segment in 2016, tying up with Transamerican Auto Parts and then tapped into boats through the acquisition on Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to new segments of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products retailed through 2,300 dealers in North America and through 1,400 international dealers as well as more than 30 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 120 countries outside North America at the end of 2020.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0302.160 0.1300
REV2.130B2.170B40.000M

Polaris Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Polaris (PII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Polaris (NYSE: PII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Polaris's (PII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Polaris (PII) stock?

A

The latest price target for Polaris (NYSE: PII) was reported by Citigroup on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 157.00 expecting PII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.92% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Polaris (PII)?

A

The stock price for Polaris (NYSE: PII) is $118.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Polaris (PII) pay a dividend?

A

The next Polaris (PII) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Polaris (NYSE:PII) reporting earnings?

A

Polaris’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Polaris (PII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Polaris.

Q

What sector and industry does Polaris (PII) operate in?

A

Polaris is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.