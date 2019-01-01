|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LGL Group (AMEX: LGL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for LGL Group.
There is no analysis for LGL Group
The stock price for LGL Group (AMEX: LGL) is $10.2283 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:52:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 14, 2005.
LGL Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for LGL Group.
LGL Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.