Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. The company's product candidate pipeline consists of silica-based microencapsulation technology platform, and several generic product candidates across multiple indications.

Sol-Gel Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sol-Gel Technologies's (SLGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting SLGL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 177.78% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)?

A

The stock price for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL) is $7.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Q

When is Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) reporting earnings?

A

Sol-Gel Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) operate in?

A

Sol-Gel Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.