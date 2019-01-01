QQQ
Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the Lower 48 states. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5400.470 -0.0700
REV10.000B11.370B1.370B

Enterprise Prods Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enterprise Prods Partners (EPD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enterprise Prods Partners's (EPD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enterprise Prods Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Enterprise Prods Partners (EPD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) was reported by Mizuho on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting EPD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.10% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enterprise Prods Partners (EPD)?

A

The stock price for Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) is $23.42 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.

Q

Does Enterprise Prods Partners (EPD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) reporting earnings?

A

Enterprise Prods Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Enterprise Prods Partners (EPD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enterprise Prods Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Enterprise Prods Partners (EPD) operate in?

A

Enterprise Prods Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.