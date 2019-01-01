McGrath RentCorp is a rental company. It is comprised of four reportable business segments: Modular building and portable storage segment (Mobile Modular), Electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco), Containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids segment (Adler Tanks) and Classroom manufacturing division selling modular classrooms in California (Enviroplex). The company generates its revenues primarily from the rental of its equipment on operating leases with sales of equipment occurring in the normal course of business.