|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.140
|1.160
|0.0200
|REV
|175.510M
|175.911M
|401.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in McGrath RentCorp’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) was reported by Oppenheimer on August 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MGRC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) is $75.73 last updated Today at 3:54:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
McGrath RentCorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for McGrath RentCorp.
McGrath RentCorp is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.