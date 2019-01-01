QQQ
Range
73.33 - 78
Vol / Avg.
39K/86K
Div / Yield
1.74/2.43%
52 Wk
67.08 - 87.53
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
45.24
Open
78
P/E
18.91
EPS
0.96
Shares
24.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
McGrath RentCorp is a rental company. It is comprised of four reportable business segments: Modular building and portable storage segment (Mobile Modular), Electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco), Containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids segment (Adler Tanks) and Classroom manufacturing division selling modular classrooms in California (Enviroplex). The company generates its revenues primarily from the rental of its equipment on operating leases with sales of equipment occurring in the normal course of business.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1401.160 0.0200
REV175.510M175.911M401.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

McGrath RentCorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are McGrath RentCorp's (MGRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) was reported by Oppenheimer on August 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MGRC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)?

A

The stock price for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) is $75.73 last updated Today at 3:54:03 PM.

Q

Does McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) reporting earnings?

A

McGrath RentCorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for McGrath RentCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) operate in?

A

McGrath RentCorp is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.