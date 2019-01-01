QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial real estate (CRE) lending, including nationwide single tenant lease financing and commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, including business banking/treasury management services. The company offers its products and services through the internet and does not have any branches. With operations organized into a single segment called the Commercial Banking segment, it also provides retail banking services.

First Internet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy First Internet (INBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Internet's (INBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Internet (INBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting INBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -38.31% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Internet (INBK)?

A

The stock price for First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) is $48.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Internet (INBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) reporting earnings?

A

First Internet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is First Internet (INBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Internet.

Q

What sector and industry does First Internet (INBK) operate in?

A

First Internet is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.