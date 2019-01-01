|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.480
|0.530
|0.0500
|REV
|13.800M
|13.172M
|-628.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Waterstone Financial’s space includes: Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB).
The latest price target for Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.50 expecting WSBF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.59% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) is $19.6 last updated Today at 5:00:20 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.
Waterstone Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Waterstone Financial.
Waterstone Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.