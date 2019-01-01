QQQ
Range
19.22 - 19.7
Vol / Avg.
28K/93.1K
Div / Yield
0.8/4.17%
52 Wk
18.7 - 22.74
Mkt Cap
486M
Payout Ratio
33.78
Open
19.22
P/E
6.48
EPS
0.53
Shares
24.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Waterstone Financial Inc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, It operates in two segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The community banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers, which include various types of loans, deposits, and personal investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the community banking segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.530 0.0500
REV13.800M13.172M-628.000K

Analyst Ratings

Waterstone Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Waterstone Financial (WSBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Waterstone Financial's (WSBF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Waterstone Financial (WSBF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.50 expecting WSBF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.59% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Waterstone Financial (WSBF)?

A

The stock price for Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) is $19.6 last updated Today at 5:00:20 PM.

Q

Does Waterstone Financial (WSBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Q

When is Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) reporting earnings?

A

Waterstone Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Waterstone Financial (WSBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Waterstone Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Waterstone Financial (WSBF) operate in?

A

Waterstone Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.