Range
3.02 - 3.24
Vol / Avg.
75.9K/104.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3 - 6.67
Mkt Cap
99.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
31.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Orion Group Holdings Inc is a specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors, providing services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. Its marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas.

Orion Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orion Gr Hldgs (ORN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE: ORN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orion Gr Hldgs's (ORN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orion Gr Hldgs (ORN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE: ORN) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting ORN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orion Gr Hldgs (ORN)?

A

The stock price for Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE: ORN) is $3.21 last updated Today at 8:59:34 PM.

Q

Does Orion Gr Hldgs (ORN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orion Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) reporting earnings?

A

Orion Gr Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Orion Gr Hldgs (ORN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orion Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Orion Gr Hldgs (ORN) operate in?

A

Orion Gr Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.