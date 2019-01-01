|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.880
|1.270
|0.3900
|REV
|1.820B
|2.084B
|264.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arch Capital Group’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC).
The latest price target for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting ACGL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.18% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) is $46.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Arch Capital Group.
Arch Capital Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arch Capital Group.
Arch Capital Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.