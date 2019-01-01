QQQ
Range
46.44 - 47.32
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.73 - 49.15
Mkt Cap
17.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
46.87
P/E
9.01
EPS
1.62
Shares
378.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Insurance
Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company which writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and South Africa. The business operates through three segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to clients worldwide across a variety of industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8801.270 0.3900
REV1.820B2.084B264.000M

Arch Capital Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arch Capital Group (ACGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arch Capital Group's (ACGL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arch Capital Group (ACGL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting ACGL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.18% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arch Capital Group (ACGL)?

A

The stock price for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) is $46.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arch Capital Group (ACGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arch Capital Group.

Q

When is Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) reporting earnings?

A

Arch Capital Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arch Capital Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Arch Capital Group (ACGL) operate in?

A

Arch Capital Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.