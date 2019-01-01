|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.950
|1.080
|0.1300
|REV
|1.650B
|1.757B
|107.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sanmina’s space includes: CTS (NYSE:CTS), Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL), Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA).
The latest price target for Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) was reported by B of A Securities on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting SANM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.35% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) is $38.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sanmina.
Sanmina’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sanmina.
Sanmina is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.