Range
36.84 - 38.61
Vol / Avg.
489.3K/432.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.33 - 43.63
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
37.03
P/E
9.11
EPS
0.91
Shares
63.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Sanmina Corp is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, and after-market services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace end markets. The company operates in two business segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions, which consists of printed circuit board assembly and represents a majority of the firm's revenue; and Components, Products, and Services, which includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. The firm generates revenue primarily in the United States, China, and Mexico, but has a presence around the world.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9501.080 0.1300
REV1.650B1.757B107.000M

Analyst Ratings

Sanmina Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanmina (SANM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanmina's (SANM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sanmina (SANM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) was reported by B of A Securities on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting SANM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.35% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanmina (SANM)?

A

The stock price for Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) is $38.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanmina (SANM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sanmina.

Q

When is Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) reporting earnings?

A

Sanmina’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Sanmina (SANM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanmina.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanmina (SANM) operate in?

A

Sanmina is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.