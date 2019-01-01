Ponce Financial Group Inc, formerly PDL Community Bancorp is the United States-based holding company. Its business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential property and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, business and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, which consists of securities issued by the U.S. Government and federal agencies and mortgage-backed securities issued by the United States government-sponsored enterprises. Some of the products and services include checking solutions, online and mobile banking, merchant credit card services, and others.