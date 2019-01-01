QQQ
Range
10.35 - 10.61
Vol / Avg.
172.7K/69.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.11 - 15.75
Mkt Cap
258.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.61
P/E
14.79
EPS
0.12
Shares
24.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Ponce Financial Group Inc, formerly PDL Community Bancorp is the United States-based holding company. Its business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential property and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, business and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, which consists of securities issued by the U.S. Government and federal agencies and mortgage-backed securities issued by the United States government-sponsored enterprises. Some of the products and services include checking solutions, online and mobile banking, merchant credit card services, and others.

Ponce Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ponce Financial Group (PDLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ: PDLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ponce Financial Group's (PDLB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ponce Financial Group (PDLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ: PDLB) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.25 expecting PDLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ponce Financial Group (PDLB)?

A

The stock price for Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ: PDLB) is $10.47 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Ponce Financial Group (PDLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ponce Financial Group.

Q

When is Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) reporting earnings?

A

Ponce Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Ponce Financial Group (PDLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ponce Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ponce Financial Group (PDLB) operate in?

A

Ponce Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.