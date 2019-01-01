Republic Bancorp Inc operates as a financial institution that provides both traditional and non-traditional banking products through five reportable segments. It has traditional banking, warehouse, mortgage banking, Tax Refund Solutions (TRS) and Republic Credit Solutions (RCS) business segments. The business activities of these segments include retail mortgage lending, commercial lending, construction and land development lending, internet lending, correspondent lending and indirect lending and also private banking, treasury management services, internet and mobile banking, bank acquisitions, short-term revolving credit facilities, fixed-term residential real estate loans and receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products under the TRS division.