Range
44.56 - 46.14
Vol / Avg.
26.8K/21.6K
Div / Yield
1.36/2.92%
52 Wk
41.97 - 57.62
Mkt Cap
904.1M
Payout Ratio
29.06
Open
45.42
P/E
11.01
EPS
0.84
Shares
20M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Republic Bancorp Inc operates as a financial institution that provides both traditional and non-traditional banking products through five reportable segments. It has traditional banking, warehouse, mortgage banking, Tax Refund Solutions (TRS) and Republic Credit Solutions (RCS) business segments. The business activities of these segments include retail mortgage lending, commercial lending, construction and land development lending, internet lending, correspondent lending and indirect lending and also private banking, treasury management services, internet and mobile banking, bank acquisitions, short-term revolving credit facilities, fixed-term residential real estate loans and receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products under the TRS division.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8000.840 0.0400
REV45.780M50.341M4.561M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Republic Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Republic Bancorp's (RBCAA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) was reported by Hilliard Lyons on January 22, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RBCAA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Republic Bancorp (RBCAA)?

A

The stock price for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) is $45.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) reporting earnings?

A

Republic Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Republic Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) operate in?

A

Republic Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.