Aclaris Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that operates in the United States. It focuses on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments: therapeutics and contract research. The majority of its revenue comes from the contract research segment, which provides laboratory services. Its drug candidates under development are ATI-450, which is an Oral MK2 Inhibitor; ATI-2138 is an ITJ Inhibitor; and ATI-1777.