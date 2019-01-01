QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.97 - 13.54
Vol / Avg.
576K/458K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.26 - 30.38
Mkt Cap
820.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.35
Shares
61.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 3:32PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 7:44AM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 6:25AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 11:21AM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 1:55PM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 4:22PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that operates in the United States. It focuses on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments: therapeutics and contract research. The majority of its revenue comes from the contract research segment, which provides laboratory services. Its drug candidates under development are ATI-450, which is an Oral MK2 Inhibitor; ATI-2138 is an ITJ Inhibitor; and ATI-1777.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aclaris Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aclaris Therapeutics's (ACRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting ACRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)?

A

The stock price for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) is $13.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Q

When is Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) reporting earnings?

A

Aclaris Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) operate in?

A

Aclaris Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.