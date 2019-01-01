|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Aclaris Therapeutics’s space includes: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS), CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA).
The latest price target for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting ACRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) is $13.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Aclaris Therapeutics.
Aclaris Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Aclaris Therapeutics.
Aclaris Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.