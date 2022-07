Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's session, 539 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO .

. Kalera KAL 's stock dropped the most, trading down 21.6% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock dropped the most, trading down 21.6% to reach a new 52-week low. CommScope Hldg Co COMM 's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $73.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $73.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.19%. NVIDIA NVDA stock hit $140.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.14%.

stock hit $140.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.14%. JPMorgan Chase JPM stock set a new 52-week low of $109.30 on Tuesday, moving down 3.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $109.30 on Tuesday, moving down 3.31%. Shell SHEL shares were down 7.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $47.84.

shares were down 7.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $47.84. Cisco Systems CSCO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $40.82 and moving down 3.58%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $40.82 and moving down 3.58%. ASML Holding ASML stock hit $416.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.37%.

stock hit $416.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.37%. Intel INTC shares made a new 52-week low of $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.73% for the day. Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares hit a yearly low of $71.60. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $71.60. The stock was down 0.6% on the session. Honeywell Intl HON shares made a new 52-week low of $169.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $169.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day. SAP SAP shares set a new 52-week low of $87.32. The stock traded down 3.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $87.32. The stock traded down 3.32%. Sony Group SONY stock set a new 52-week low of $79.05 on Tuesday, moving down 2.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $79.05 on Tuesday, moving down 2.31%. Caterpillar CAT shares set a new yearly low of $170.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $170.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.58% on the session. Rio Tinto RIO shares made a new 52-week low of $56.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $56.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.23% for the day. Citigroup C stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $44.93. Shares traded down 3.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $44.93. Shares traded down 3.03%. Applied Materials AMAT shares hit a yearly low of $82.67. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $82.67. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. Analog Devices ADI stock hit $138.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.61%.

stock hit $138.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.61%. 3M MMM shares fell to $125.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.46%.

shares fell to $125.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.46%. Booking Holdings BKNG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1,689.46 and moving down 1.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1,689.46 and moving down 1.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares set a new yearly low of $56.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $56.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.47% on the session. General Electric GE stock set a new 52-week low of $59.93 on Tuesday, moving down 4.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $59.93 on Tuesday, moving down 4.31%. CSX CSX stock set a new 52-week low of $28.26 on Tuesday, moving down 2.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.26 on Tuesday, moving down 2.9%. Illinois Tool Works ITW shares were down 2.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $177.03.

shares were down 2.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $177.03. General Motors GM stock hit a yearly low of $30.33. The stock was down 3.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $30.33. The stock was down 3.29% for the day. Banco Santander SAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.62. Shares traded down 6.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.62. Shares traded down 6.74%. Ford Motor F stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.61 and moving down 4.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.61 and moving down 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank CM shares made a new 52-week low of $47.11 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $47.11 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.85% for the day. Shopify SHOP shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.72 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.72 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.76%. Honda Motor Co HMC shares hit a yearly low of $23.21. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $23.21. The stock was down 3.68% on the session. Freeport-McMoRan FCX shares were down 7.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.61.

shares were down 7.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.61. NXP Semiconductors NXPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $140.34 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $140.34 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.6%. Dow DOW shares fell to $49.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.6%.

shares fell to $49.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.6%. Stellantis STLA shares hit a yearly low of $11.47. The stock was down 7.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.47. The stock was down 7.02% on the session. Marvell Tech MRVL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $41.07. Shares traded down 1.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $41.07. Shares traded down 1.95%. TE Connectivity TEL shares set a new 52-week low of $107.12. The stock traded down 3.11%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $107.12. The stock traded down 3.11%. Lloyds Banking Group LYG shares fell to $1.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.88%.

shares fell to $1.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.88%. Barrick Gold GOLD shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.93%. DuPont de Nemours DD shares moved down 3.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.56, drifting down 3.11%.

shares moved down 3.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.56, drifting down 3.11%. Corning GLW shares hit a yearly low of $30.63. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $30.63. The stock was down 2.43% on the session. STMicroelectronics STM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%. CRH CRH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.16 and moving down 4.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.16 and moving down 4.7%. Nokia NOK shares moved down 4.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.41, drifting down 4.52%.

shares moved down 4.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.41, drifting down 4.52%. Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock drifted down 2.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.22.

stock drifted down 2.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.22. Fomento Economico FMX stock hit a yearly low of $65.21. The stock was down 4.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $65.21. The stock was down 4.77% for the day. Fifth Third Bancorp FITB shares were down 2.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.49.

shares were down 2.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.49. Ferguson FERG stock hit a new 52-week low of $105.08. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $105.08. The stock was down 3.22% on the session. Ecopetrol EC shares were down 7.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.17.

shares were down 7.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.17. CDW CDW stock hit a new 52-week low of $152.15. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $152.15. The stock was down 1.96% on the session. GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS stock drifted down 1.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.81.

stock drifted down 1.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.81. ArcelorMittal MT shares made a new 52-week low of $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.07% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.07% for the day. Vulcan Materials VMC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $137.54. Shares traded down 1.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $137.54. Shares traded down 1.54%. Deutsche Bank DB stock hit $7.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.79%.

stock hit $7.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.79%. Hewlett Packard HPE stock hit $12.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.09%.

stock hit $12.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.09%. United Microelectronics UMC shares were down 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.36.

shares were down 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.36. International Paper IP stock hit $40.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.88%.

stock hit $40.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.88%. CNH Industrial CNHI stock set a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Tuesday, moving down 5.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Tuesday, moving down 5.87%. Credit Suisse Group CS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.92%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.92%. NetApp NTAP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $61.26 and moving down 0.19%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $61.26 and moving down 0.19%. Teradyne TER stock hit a yearly low of $82.97. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $82.97. The stock was down 1.93% for the day. Omnicom Group OMC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $61.31 and moving down 2.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $61.31 and moving down 2.91%. Smith & Nephew SNN shares set a new yearly low of $26.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $26.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.43% on the session. Entegris ENTG shares fell to $85.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%.

shares fell to $85.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%. Liberty Global LBTYK stock set a new 52-week low of $21.77 on Tuesday, moving down 2.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.77 on Tuesday, moving down 2.23%. Eastman Chemical EMN shares moved down 2.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $84.95, drifting down 2.73%.

shares moved down 2.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $84.95, drifting down 2.73%. Crown Holdings CCK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $88.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.36%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $88.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.36%. Liberty Global LBTYA shares hit a yearly low of $20.77. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.77. The stock was down 2.09% on the session. ASE Technology Holding Co ASX stock hit a yearly low of $4.88. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.88. The stock was down 1.3% for the day. Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG shares made a new 52-week low of $26.36 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $26.36 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day. WPP WPP stock hit $45.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.56%.

stock hit $45.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.56%. XP XP stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.97. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.97. The stock was down 1.31% on the session. Qorvo QRVO shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $90.16.

shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $90.16. Logitech International LOGI stock hit a yearly low of $49.70. The stock was down 2.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $49.70. The stock was down 2.67% for the day. Caesars Entertainment CZR stock drifted up 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.63.

stock drifted up 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.63. BorgWarner BWA stock hit a yearly low of $32.48. The stock was down 3.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.48. The stock was down 3.29% for the day. Webster Finl WBS shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.72.

shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.72. AGCO AGCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $95.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $95.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.28%. Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $118.95. Shares traded down 3.81%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $118.95. Shares traded down 3.81%. Sibanye Stillwater SBSW stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.57. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.57. The stock was down 5.33% on the session. Gerdau GGB shares set a new yearly low of $3.95 this morning. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.95 this morning. The stock was down 5.82% on the session. Ternium TX stock drifted down 4.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.50.

stock drifted down 4.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.50. Five Below FIVE shares hit a yearly low of $109.49. The stock was up 3.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $109.49. The stock was up 3.68% on the session. Flex FLEX shares moved down 3.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.63, drifting down 3.12%.

shares moved down 3.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.63, drifting down 3.12%. Sensata Technologies ST stock drifted down 3.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.02.

stock drifted down 3.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.02. Cosan CSAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.59 and moving down 5.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.59 and moving down 5.75%. Stifel Financial SF stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.22. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.22. The stock was down 2.36% on the session. ADT ADT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.00 and moving down 3.26%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.00 and moving down 3.26%. Oshkosh OSK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $78.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.94%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $78.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.94%. Valley National VLY stock set a new 52-week low of $10.19 on Tuesday, moving down 2.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.19 on Tuesday, moving down 2.41%. Houlihan Lokey HLI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $76.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $76.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%. II-VI IIVI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $46.78 and moving down 3.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $46.78 and moving down 3.14%. Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.12 and moving down 7.77%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.12 and moving down 7.77%. Nuvei NVEI shares set a new 52-week low of $33.63. The stock traded down 0.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $33.63. The stock traded down 0.65%. Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $94.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $94.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.14%. Lyft LYFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.79. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.79. The stock was down 0.33% on the session. Integra Lifesciences IART shares hit a yearly low of $53.22. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $53.22. The stock was down 2.53% on the session. United States Steel X stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $16.57. Shares traded down 5.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $16.57. Shares traded down 5.56%. Kinross Gold KGC stock drifted down 10.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.30.

stock drifted down 10.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.30. Cousins Props CUZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.39. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.39. The stock was down 2.97% on the session. Silicon Laboratories SLAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $114.52 and moving down 10.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $114.52 and moving down 10.44%. Blue Owl Cap OWL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.74 and moving down 1.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.74 and moving down 1.24%. Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.44. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.44. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. Terreno Realty TRNO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $54.51 and moving down 2.93%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $54.51 and moving down 2.93%. Element Solutions ESI stock hit a yearly low of $16.25. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.25. The stock was down 1.71% for the day. MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM stock hit a new 52-week low of $71.69. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $71.69. The stock was down 2.78% on the session. Power Integrations POWI stock hit $67.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.27%.

stock hit $67.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.27%. National Instruments NATI stock drifted down 2.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.81.

stock drifted down 2.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.81. Timken TKR shares fell to $50.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.66%.

shares fell to $50.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.66%. Blackstone Secured BXSL stock hit $22.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.15%.

stock hit $22.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.15%. Cirrus Logic CRUS shares set a new yearly low of $67.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $67.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session. PVH PVH shares hit a yearly low of $54.57. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $54.57. The stock was down 1.13% on the session. Allegro Microsystems ALGM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $19.20. Shares traded down 2.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $19.20. Shares traded down 2.71%. Amkor Technology AMKR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.89 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.89 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.75%. Flowserve FLS shares made a new 52-week low of $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day. Kohl's KSS stock set a new 52-week low of $27.33 on Tuesday, moving down 3.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $27.33 on Tuesday, moving down 3.07%. ChampionX CHX shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.41 on Tuesday morning, moving down 11.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.41 on Tuesday morning, moving down 11.08%. Companhia Siderurgica SID stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.16%. Avient AVNT stock set a new 52-week low of $37.09 on Tuesday, moving down 4.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $37.09 on Tuesday, moving down 4.36%. B2Gold BTG shares hit a yearly low of $3.21. The stock was down 7.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.21. The stock was down 7.74% on the session. Semtech SMTC shares were down 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.91.

shares were down 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.91. Natura &Co Holding NTCO shares were down 6.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.67.

shares were down 6.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.67. Park Hotels & Resorts PK stock hit $12.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.77%.

stock hit $12.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.77%. Gap GPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $8.16. Shares traded down 1.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $8.16. Shares traded down 1.18%. H.B. Fuller FUL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $57.39. Shares traded down 4.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $57.39. Shares traded down 4.32%. Vertiv Holdings VRT shares hit a yearly low of $7.76. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.76. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.53%. Denbury DEN shares fell to $57.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.91%.

shares fell to $57.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.91%. Viavi Solutions VIAV shares set a new yearly low of $12.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.95% on the session. Enovis ENOV shares hit a yearly low of $53.53. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $53.53. The stock was down 3.36% on the session. Envestnet ENV shares set a new 52-week low of $51.34. The stock traded down 0.49%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $51.34. The stock traded down 0.49%. Resideo Technologies REZI shares were down 2.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.36.

shares were down 2.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.36. Simmons First National SFNC shares fell to $20.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.52%.

shares fell to $20.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.52%. Associated Banc ASB shares fell to $17.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.32%.

shares fell to $17.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.32%. Adient ADNT shares made a new 52-week low of $27.83 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $27.83 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.76% for the day. Advanced Energy Indus AEIS stock set a new 52-week low of $67.73 on Tuesday, moving up 1.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $67.73 on Tuesday, moving up 1.16%. Summit Materials SUM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.99 and moving down 3.38%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.99 and moving down 3.38%. Atlas ATCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.07%. ESAB ESAB shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.64 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.64 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.71%. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock set a new 52-week low of $13.98 on Tuesday, moving down 5.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.98 on Tuesday, moving down 5.01%. MaxLinear MXL shares set a new yearly low of $30.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $30.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% on the session. Ultrapar Participacoes UGP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.14%. Sonos SONO shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.43 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.43 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.37%. Foot Locker FL stock hit a yearly low of $24.10. The stock was down 2.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $24.10. The stock was down 2.47% for the day. United Breweries Co CCU stock set a new 52-week low of $12.32 on Tuesday, moving down 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.32 on Tuesday, moving down 0.56%. Victoria's Secret VSCO stock drifted down 0.98% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.91.

stock drifted down 0.98% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.91. Fulton Financial FULT shares set a new 52-week low of $14.10. The stock traded down 2.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.10. The stock traded down 2.4%. Rambus RMBS shares moved down 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.00, drifting down 0.9%.

shares moved down 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.00, drifting down 0.9%. Xerox Holdings XRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.24 and moving down 4.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.24 and moving down 4.6%. Viasat VSAT stock set a new 52-week low of $26.63 on Tuesday, moving down 1.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $26.63 on Tuesday, moving down 1.35%. Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was down 4.31% on the session. MillerKnoll MLKN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $25.39. Shares traded up 0.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $25.39. Shares traded up 0.08%. Telecom Argentina TEO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.26% for the day. Nutex Health NUTX stock hit $2.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.88%.

stock hit $2.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.88%. Hecla Mining HL stock set a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Tuesday, moving down 13.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Tuesday, moving down 13.09%. Osisko Gold Royalties OR stock set a new 52-week low of $9.71 on Tuesday, moving down 6.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.71 on Tuesday, moving down 6.14%. Sinopec Shanghai SHI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%. GrafTech International EAF shares hit a yearly low of $6.87. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.87. The stock was down 3.88% on the session. Bread Financial Holdings BFH stock hit $34.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.37%.

stock hit $34.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.37%. Silvergate Capital SI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $50.65. Shares traded up 5.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $50.65. Shares traded up 5.77%. First Majestic Silver AG shares moved down 11.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.55, drifting down 11.51%.

shares moved down 11.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.55, drifting down 11.51%. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs AAWW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $59.64 and moving down 1.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $59.64 and moving down 1.6%. Hillman Solutions HLMN shares were down 3.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.01.

shares were down 3.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.01. EnPro Indus NPO stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.41. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.41. The stock was down 4.39% on the session. Paramount Group PGRE shares set a new yearly low of $7.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session. Embraer ERJ shares set a new 52-week low of $8.34. The stock traded down 5.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.34. The stock traded down 5.27%. Brookfield Bus BBU stock set a new 52-week low of $20.17 on Tuesday, moving down 4.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.17 on Tuesday, moving down 4.19%. Kornit Digital KRNT shares were down 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.67.

shares were down 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.67. Novagold Resources NG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.77%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.77%. Tilray Brands TLRY stock hit $3.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.33%.

stock hit $3.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.33%. Udemy UDMY stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.46. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.46. The stock was down 1.68% on the session. Methode Electronics MEI stock drifted down 2.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.96.

stock drifted down 2.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.96. VIZIO Holding VZIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.26%. Warby Parker WRBY stock hit $10.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.7%.

stock hit $10.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.7%. Equinox Gold EQX shares moved down 9.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.22, drifting down 9.25%.

shares moved down 9.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.22, drifting down 9.25%. Franchise Group FRG stock set a new 52-week low of $31.23 on Tuesday, moving down 2.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $31.23 on Tuesday, moving down 2.42%. Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH stock set a new 52-week low of $25.91 on Tuesday, moving down 2.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.91 on Tuesday, moving down 2.82%. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock set a new 52-week low of $35.52 on Tuesday, moving down 3.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $35.52 on Tuesday, moving down 3.99%. Corsair Gaming CRSR stock set a new 52-week low of $12.54 on Tuesday, moving down 3.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.54 on Tuesday, moving down 3.18%. LendingClub LC stock hit a yearly low of $11.17. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.17. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Magnite MGNI shares set a new 52-week low of $8.48. The stock traded up 0.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.48. The stock traded up 0.33%. Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT stock hit $26.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.82%.

stock hit $26.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.82%. Himax Technologies HIMX stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.80. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.80. The stock was down 5.26% on the session. Cohu COHU stock drifted down 1.97% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.06.

stock drifted down 1.97% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.06. YPF YPF stock drifted down 9.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.98.

stock drifted down 9.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.98. Rent-A-Center RCII shares fell to $18.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.11%.

shares fell to $18.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.11%. Archaea Energy LFG shares fell to $14.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.97%.

shares fell to $14.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.97%. First Foundation FFWM shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.11 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.11 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.97%. Allego ALLG stock drifted down 8.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.28.

stock drifted down 8.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.28. Mirion Technologies MIR stock set a new 52-week low of $5.43 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.43 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Primoris Services PRIM shares fell to $20.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.06%.

shares fell to $20.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.06%. MAG Silver MAG stock set a new 52-week low of $11.27 on Tuesday, moving down 9.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.27 on Tuesday, moving down 9.59%. Compass Minerals Intl CMP stock hit $31.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.75%.

stock hit $31.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.75%. Greenbrier Companies GBX stock set a new 52-week low of $34.01 on Tuesday, moving down 4.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $34.01 on Tuesday, moving down 4.14%. Eldorado Gold EGO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.89. The stock was down 8.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.89. The stock was down 8.97% on the session. iHeartMedia IHRT stock hit $7.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.07%.

stock hit $7.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.07%. Enhabit EHAB stock hit $21.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.07%.

stock hit $21.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.07%. Canopy Gwth CGC stock hit a yearly low of $2.61. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.61. The stock was down 6.05% for the day. Matterport MTTR stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was up 2.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was up 2.76% on the session. Micro Focus Intl MFGP stock hit a yearly low of $3.03. The stock was down 9.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.03. The stock was down 9.64% for the day. Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.50. Shares traded down 7.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.50. Shares traded down 7.9%. Camtek CAMT shares made a new 52-week low of $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.6% for the day. E W Scripps SSP stock drifted down 4.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.04.

stock drifted down 4.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.04. Vimeo VMEO stock set a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Tuesday, moving down 3.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Tuesday, moving down 3.45%. Hudbay Minerals HBM stock set a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Tuesday, moving down 8.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Tuesday, moving down 8.67%. Proterra PTRA stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.26. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.26. The stock was down 4.1% on the session. Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.49 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.49 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.66%. G-III Apparel Group GIII stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.38. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.38. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. Solid Power SLDP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%. Veeco Instruments VECO stock hit a yearly low of $17.23. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.23. The stock was down 2.16% for the day. Zeta Global Holdings ZETA stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.09. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.09. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. GoPro GPRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.71%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.71%. Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN shares moved down 4.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.35, drifting down 4.46%.

shares moved down 4.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.35, drifting down 4.46%. Kaman KAMN shares fell to $29.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.79%.

shares fell to $29.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.79%. Core Laboratories CLB shares hit a yearly low of $17.85. The stock was down 9.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.85. The stock was down 9.06% on the session. PubMatic PUBM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $22.53. Shares traded down 4.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $22.53. Shares traded down 4.45%. Brookdale Senior Living BKD shares moved down 2.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.33, drifting down 2.54%.

shares moved down 2.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.33, drifting down 2.54%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.33% for the day. Lion Electric LEV stock hit a yearly low of $4.07. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.07. The stock was down 2.35% for the day. Fortuna Silver Mines FSM shares were down 9.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.63.

shares were down 9.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.63. Benchmark Electronics BHE shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.12.

shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.12. Azul AZUL shares made a new 52-week low of $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.38% for the day. Cardlytics CDLX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $21.05. Shares traded down 2.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $21.05. Shares traded down 2.88%. BrightSphere Investment BSIG stock set a new 52-week low of $17.62 on Tuesday, moving down 1.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.62 on Tuesday, moving down 1.99%. Gorman-Rupp GRC stock drifted down 3.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.43.

stock drifted down 3.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.43. New Found Gold NFGC shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 9.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 9.42%. Hyzon Motors HYZN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.03%. Iamgold IAG stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.43. The stock was down 11.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.43. The stock was down 11.96% on the session. Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.81%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.81%. European Wax Center EWCZ shares moved down 1.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.74, drifting down 1.87%.

shares moved down 1.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.74, drifting down 1.87%. Microvast Holdings MVST shares were down 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.06.

shares were down 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.06. Tremor Intl TRMR shares hit a yearly low of $8.24. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.24. The stock was down 2.88% on the session. ACCO Brands ACCO stock drifted down 2.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.36.

stock drifted down 2.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.36. Arhaus ARHS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%. Century Aluminum CENX stock set a new 52-week low of $6.73 on Tuesday, moving down 6.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.73 on Tuesday, moving down 6.73%. Ichor Hldgs ICHR stock hit a yearly low of $21.08. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.08. The stock was down 3.01% for the day. Pitney Bowes PBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.46 and moving down 3.67%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.46 and moving down 3.67%. Orion Office REIT ONL stock hit a yearly low of $10.65. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.65. The stock was down 1.46% for the day. Piedmont Lithium PLL shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.54 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.54 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.33%. Marathon Digital Holdings MARA stock drifted up 0.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.20.

stock drifted up 0.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.20. Riot Blockchain RIOT stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.02. The stock was up 2.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.02. The stock was up 2.24% on the session. Big Lots BIG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.09 and moving down 0.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.09 and moving down 0.66%. Loma Negra Cia Industria LOMA stock hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 6.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 6.2% for the day. Diamond Offshore Drilling DO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.51. The stock was down 8.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.51. The stock was down 8.21% on the session. Harsco HSC stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.75. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.75. The stock was down 4.7% on the session. Stitch Fix SFIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.65%. Neenah NP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $31.05 and moving down 5.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $31.05 and moving down 5.95%. Gevo GEVO shares set a new 52-week low of $2.18. The stock traded down 5.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.18. The stock traded down 5.08%. GAMCO Global Gold Natural GGN stock hit $3.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%.

stock hit $3.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%. BJ's Restaurants BJRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $21.25. Shares traded down 0.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $21.25. Shares traded down 0.54%. Crescent Energy CRGY shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.82%. Canoo GOEV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.13% for the day. Zumiez ZUMZ stock drifted down 0.95% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.02.

stock drifted down 0.95% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.02. DRDGold DRD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.63 and moving down 4.87%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.63 and moving down 4.87%. BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. FuboTV FUBO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.23% for the day. Thermon Group Holdings THR shares set a new 52-week low of $13.72. The stock traded down 2.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.72. The stock traded down 2.86%. Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR stock hit $2.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.17%.

stock hit $2.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.17%. Cue Health HLTH stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.92. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.92. The stock was down 0.16% on the session. Torrid Holdings CURV shares set a new yearly low of $4.02 this morning. The stock was up 2.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.02 this morning. The stock was up 2.72% on the session. Diversified Healthcare DHC shares moved down 3.7% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.80, drifting down 3.7%.

shares moved down 3.7% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.80, drifting down 3.7%. nLight LASR stock hit a yearly low of $9.48. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.48. The stock was down 2.11% for the day. Largo LGO shares set a new 52-week low of $6.60. The stock traded down 3.87%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.60. The stock traded down 3.87%. ESS Tech GWH stock set a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Tuesday, moving up 5.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Tuesday, moving up 5.22%. Helix Energy Solutions Gr HLX stock hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was down 10.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was down 10.35% for the day. Transcat TRNS shares fell to $54.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.97%.

shares fell to $54.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.97%. Silvercorp Metals SVM stock hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 8.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 8.0% for the day. Gannett Co GCI stock hit a yearly low of $2.74. The stock was down 4.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.74. The stock was down 4.47% for the day. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT shares fell to $20.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.33%.

shares fell to $20.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.33%. EVgo EVGO shares hit a yearly low of $5.28. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.28. The stock was down 4.88% on the session. Vishay Precision Group VPG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.03 and moving down 4.15%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.03 and moving down 4.15%. F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares set a new yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% on the session. Heliogen HLGN shares fell to $1.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.25%.

shares fell to $1.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.25%. Skeena Resources SKE stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.04. The stock was down 7.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.04. The stock was down 7.9% on the session. a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares moved down 1.77% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.63, drifting down 1.77%.

shares moved down 1.77% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.63, drifting down 1.77%. Bright Green BGXX stock drifted down 2.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.10.

stock drifted down 2.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.10. China Yuchai Intl CYD stock hit $8.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.66%.

stock hit $8.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.66%. Berkshire Grey BGRY stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Groupon GRPN shares made a new 52-week low of $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. DMC Glb BOOM shares made a new 52-week low of $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.69% for the day. Duluth Holdings DLTH shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.07.

shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.07. Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares set a new 52-week low of $4.16. The stock traded up 0.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.16. The stock traded up 0.45%. Xos XOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.77%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR shares were down 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.06.

shares were down 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.06. Gold Royalty GROY shares made a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.69% for the day. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 2.24% on the session. Alta Equipment Group ALTG shares fell to $8.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.29%.

shares fell to $8.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.29%. PLBY Group PLBY shares moved down 1.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.04, drifting down 1.67%.

shares moved down 1.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.04, drifting down 1.67%. Taseko Mines TGB shares set a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock traded down 6.06%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock traded down 6.06%. Perella Weinberg PWP stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.65. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.65. The stock was up 0.43% on the session. Ouster OUST shares hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 2.47% on the session. REE Automotive REE stock hit a yearly low of $1.12. The stock was down 5.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.12. The stock was down 5.82% for the day. ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA shares set a new 52-week low of $14.12. The stock traded down 5.39%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.12. The stock traded down 5.39%. Aviat Networks AVNW shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.02 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.02 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.99%. Vinco Ventures BBIG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 9.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 9.45%. Fossil Group FOSL shares moved down 1.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.82, drifting down 1.57%.

shares moved down 1.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.82, drifting down 1.57%. ThredUp TDUP shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded up 1.18%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded up 1.18%. Velo3D VLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving up 0.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving up 0.37%. Red Violet RDVT shares set a new yearly low of $17.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.02% on the session. byNordic Acquisition BYNO shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.05%. CyberOptics CYBE shares moved down 0.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.98, drifting down 0.17%.

shares moved down 0.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.98, drifting down 0.17%. Hut 8 Mining HUT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Tuesday, moving down 3.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Tuesday, moving down 3.56%. Bitfarms BITF stock hit a yearly low of $1.04. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.04. The stock was up 2.73% for the day. Provention Bio PRVB shares set a new 52-week low of $3.19. The stock traded up 4.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.19. The stock traded up 4.08%. Pear Therapeutics PEAR shares moved up 4.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.45, drifting up 4.46%.

shares moved up 4.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.45, drifting up 4.46%. Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock hit $1.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.58%.

stock hit $1.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.58%. Sprott Focus Trust FUND shares moved down 3.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.40, drifting down 3.17%.

shares moved down 3.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.40, drifting down 3.17%. Atomera ATOM shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.90.

shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.90. Dakota Gold DC shares set a new 52-week low of $2.94. The stock traded down 6.54%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.94. The stock traded down 6.54%. SeaSpine Holdings SPNE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.55. Shares traded up 0.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.55. Shares traded up 0.52%. IronNet IRNT shares hit a yearly low of $1.99. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.99. The stock was up 0.24% on the session. Noodles NDLS stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.52.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.52. Uranium Royalty UROY shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock traded down 7.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock traded down 7.6%. Lightning eMotors ZEV shares moved down 0.55% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.51, drifting down 0.55%.

shares moved down 0.55% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.51, drifting down 0.55%. Metalla Royalty MTA shares set a new yearly low of $4.51 this morning. The stock was down 6.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.51 this morning. The stock was down 6.94% on the session. Rent the Runway RENT stock drifted up 1.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.99.

stock drifted up 1.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.99. Turtle Beach HEAR stock hit $11.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%.

stock hit $11.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%. McEwen Mining MUX stock hit $0.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.05%.

stock hit $0.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.05%. Conn's CONN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.25%. Leafly Holdings LFLY shares moved up 0.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18, drifting up 0.47%.

shares moved up 0.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18, drifting up 0.47%. VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day. Gatos Silver GATO stock hit $2.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.59%.

stock hit $2.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.59%. Full House Resorts FLL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.73%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.73%. Atlas Technical ATCX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.4%. Cleanspark CLSK stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.76. Shares traded up 2.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.76. Shares traded up 2.28%. Greenhill & Co GHL shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.32 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.91%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.32 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.91%. Aemetis AMTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.45. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.45. The stock was down 5.38% on the session. Voya Infrastructure IDE stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.39. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.39. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. Quad/Graphics QUAD shares moved down 1.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.61, drifting down 1.61%.

shares moved down 1.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.61, drifting down 1.61%. Apollo Endosurgery APEN shares hit a yearly low of $3.49. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.49. The stock was down 1.92% on the session. Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 2.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 2.17% on the session. NEW GERMANY FUND GF stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.91. Shares traded down 5.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.91. Shares traded down 5.77%. Lazydays Hldgs LAZY stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.25. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.25. The stock was down 1.55% on the session. Audacy AUD shares were down 3.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.91.

shares were down 3.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.91. Northern Dynasty Minerals NAK shares hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 4.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 4.77% on the session. Express EXPR stock hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was up 0.26% for the day. Daktronics DAKT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.82. Shares traded down 1.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.82. Shares traded down 1.72%. GAN GAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.83. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.83. The stock was down 0.84% on the session. Matrix Service MTRX shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 6.46%. Innovate VATE stock hit $1.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.85%.

stock hit $1.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.85%. Humanigen HGEN shares fell to $1.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.1%.

shares fell to $1.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.1%. Spok Holdings SPOK shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.12 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.12 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.83%. Grupo Supervielle SUPV stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.30. Shares traded down 5.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.30. Shares traded down 5.36%. EMCORE EMKR stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.94. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.94. The stock was down 1.78% on the session. BBQ Hldgs BBQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%. Zepp Health ZEPP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day. Gold Standard Ventures GSV stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Tuesday, moving down 7.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Tuesday, moving down 7.58%. Wejo Gr WEJO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock was down 7.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock was down 7.26% on the session. Anghami ANGH stock set a new 52-week low of $4.15 on Tuesday, moving down 8.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.15 on Tuesday, moving down 8.17%. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day. OncoCyte OCX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%. Flexsteel Industries FLXS shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.40 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.40 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%. Enochian BioSciences ENOB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.42. Shares traded down 6.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.42. Shares traded down 6.22%. Cue Biopharma CUE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.36. The stock traded up 5.71%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.36. The stock traded up 5.71%. GAMCO Natural Resources GNT stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.57. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.57. The stock was down 3.17% on the session. Rekor Systems REKR shares fell to $1.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%.

shares fell to $1.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%. Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares set a new yearly low of $3.11 this morning. The stock was down 6.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.11 this morning. The stock was down 6.86% on the session. Voya Asia Pacific High IAE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.65 and moving down 1.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.65 and moving down 1.32%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical LJPC shares hit a yearly low of $3.07. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.07. The stock was down 0.64% on the session. PhenixFIN PFX shares set a new yearly low of $34.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $34.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.54% on the session. PowerFleet PWFL shares fell to $2.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.79%.

shares fell to $2.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.79%. Mesa Air Group MESA stock hit $2.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%.

stock hit $2.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%. Nuvve Holding NVVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.93. Shares traded down 5.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.93. Shares traded down 5.73%. National CineMedia NCMI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day. BM Technologies BMTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.63 and moving up 0.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.63 and moving up 0.68%. Vista Gold VGZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.82%. Fury Gold Mines FURY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving down 7.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving down 7.28%. Vapotherm VAPO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.35. Shares traded up 2.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.35. Shares traded up 2.03%. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.46. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.46. The stock was down 3.49% on the session. Grove GRVI shares made a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day. 180 Degree Capital TURN stock set a new 52-week low of $5.97 on Tuesday, moving down 1.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.97 on Tuesday, moving down 1.65%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.56%. Kalera KAL shares set a new 52-week low of $2.53. The stock traded down 21.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.53. The stock traded down 21.6%. Mustang Bio MBIO shares moved down 1.92% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 1.92%.

shares moved down 1.92% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 1.92%. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock drifted up 0.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.74.

stock drifted up 0.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.74. Usio USIO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday, moving down 6.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday, moving down 6.85%. Geospace Technologies GEOS shares moved down 6.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25, drifting down 6.39%.

shares moved down 6.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25, drifting down 6.39%. Sharps Compliance SMED shares made a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day. Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.72% for the day. SAI.TECH Global SAI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.30 and moving down 4.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.30 and moving down 4.48%. Culp CULP shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.11 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.11 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.03%. Nemaura Medical NMRD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 20.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 20.23%. Agrify AGFY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.75. Shares traded up 1.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.75. Shares traded up 1.65%. European Equity Fund EEA shares set a new yearly low of $6.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.81.

shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.81. SOS SOS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.7%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.7%. Key Tronic KTCC shares were up 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.26.

shares were up 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.26. HeartBeam BEAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.43%. Horizon Global HZN shares moved up 1.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.56, drifting up 1.91%.

shares moved up 1.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.56, drifting up 1.91%. VIA optronics VIAO shares were down 4.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.89.

shares were down 4.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.89. Comstock LODE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day. DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock was down 9.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock was down 9.47% on the session. Zedge ZDGE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock traded down 0.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock traded down 0.74%. Iridex IRIX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day. Transact Technologies TACT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.0%. AlerisLife ALR shares moved down 1.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting down 1.72%.

shares moved down 1.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting down 1.72%. Mexico Equity and Income MXE shares moved down 1.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.81, drifting down 1.88%.

shares moved down 1.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.81, drifting down 1.88%. Blue Star Foods BSFC shares fell to $1.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 14.29%.

shares fell to $1.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 14.29%. AGM Gr Hldgs AGMH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.16 and moving up 14.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.16 and moving up 14.41%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Tuesday, moving up 0.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Tuesday, moving up 0.82%. Dawson Geophysical DWSN shares hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 8.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 8.06% on the session. Glen Burnie Bancorp GLBZ shares fell to $10.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.15%.

shares fell to $10.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.15%. Evogene EVGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.69 and moving down 8.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.69 and moving down 8.44%. Digihost Technology DGHI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.91. Shares traded up 0.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.91. Shares traded up 0.97%. Aravive ARAV stock hit $0.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.78%.

stock hit $0.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.78%. Helbiz HLBZ stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 2.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 2.66% for the day. CVD Equipment CVV stock drifted up 1.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.68.

stock drifted up 1.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.68. Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock hit $2.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.86%.

stock hit $2.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.86%. Cryptyde TYDE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.23 and moving down 8.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.23 and moving down 8.64%. Vislink Technologies VISL stock hit a yearly low of $0.54. The stock was down 1.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.54. The stock was down 1.09% for the day. Austin Gold AUST stock hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 7.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was down 7.17% for the day. Carver Bancorp CARV stock set a new 52-week low of $5.27 on Tuesday, moving down 4.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.27 on Tuesday, moving down 4.19%. Enjoy Technology ENJY shares moved down 5.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.12, drifting down 5.21%.

shares moved down 5.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.12, drifting down 5.21%. Winc WBEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36. The stock was down 5.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36. The stock was down 5.41% on the session. Skylight Health Group SLHG stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday, moving down 7.71%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday, moving down 7.71%. JX Luxventure LLL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock was up 4.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock was up 4.24% on the session. Nephros NEPH stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.42. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.42. The stock was down 3.33% on the session. Excellon Resources EXN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded down 7.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded down 7.47%. Amesite AMST stock hit a yearly low of $0.41. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.41. The stock was up 0.49% for the day. LogicMark LGMK shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.9%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.9%. Unico American UNAM shares hit a yearly low of $1.75. The stock was down 19.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.75. The stock was down 19.35% on the session. Sentage Holdings SNTG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 12.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 12.2%. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares fell to $0.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%.

