Range
13.77 - 14.1
Vol / Avg.
39.2K/295.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.9 - 17
Mkt Cap
593.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.8
P/E
-
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:36PM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Crescent Energy Co is a diversified, well capitalized, U.S. independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key proven basins across the lower 48 states.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Crescent Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crescent Energy (CRGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE: CRGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crescent Energy's (CRGY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Crescent Energy (CRGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Crescent Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Crescent Energy (CRGY)?

A

The stock price for Crescent Energy (NYSE: CRGY) is $13.765 last updated Today at 4:21:08 PM.

Q

Does Crescent Energy (CRGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crescent Energy.

Q

When is Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) reporting earnings?

A

Crescent Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crescent Energy (CRGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crescent Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Crescent Energy (CRGY) operate in?

A

Crescent Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.