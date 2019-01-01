QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Sentage Holdings Inc is a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China.

Earnings

Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
H1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV1.318M

Analyst Ratings

Sentage Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sentage Holdings (SNTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ: SNTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sentage Holdings's (SNTG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Sentage Holdings’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Viad (NYSE:VVI) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF).

Q

What is the target price for Sentage Holdings (SNTG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sentage Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Sentage Holdings (SNTG)?

A

The stock price for Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ: SNTG) is $0.8379 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sentage Holdings (SNTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sentage Holdings.

Q

When is Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) reporting earnings?

A

Sentage Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Sentage Holdings (SNTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sentage Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sentage Holdings (SNTG) operate in?

A

Sentage Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.