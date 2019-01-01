QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Ultrapar Participacoes SA engages in specialized distribution and retail, specialty chemical production, and storage for liquid bulk segment. It operates through several subsidiaries in the Brazilian market. It distributes liquefied petroleum gas to millions of households using vehicle fleets and a network of many independent retailers. The company produces specialty chemicals and delivers fatty alcohols and related byproducts to many Latin American markets. The Extrafarma subsidiary operates drugstore chains and distribution centers across Brazil. Ultracargo makes up the remaining portion of Ultrapar's business with liquid bulk storage operations that include multiple terminals.

Ultrapar Participacoes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ultrapar Participacoes's (UGP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) was reported by Santander on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting UGP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.99% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP)?

A

The stock price for Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) is $3.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 20, 2021.

Q

When is Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) reporting earnings?

A

Ultrapar Participacoes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ultrapar Participacoes.

Q

What sector and industry does Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) operate in?

A

Ultrapar Participacoes is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.