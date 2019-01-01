Ultrapar Participacoes SA engages in specialized distribution and retail, specialty chemical production, and storage for liquid bulk segment. It operates through several subsidiaries in the Brazilian market. It distributes liquefied petroleum gas to millions of households using vehicle fleets and a network of many independent retailers. The company produces specialty chemicals and delivers fatty alcohols and related byproducts to many Latin American markets. The Extrafarma subsidiary operates drugstore chains and distribution centers across Brazil. Ultracargo makes up the remaining portion of Ultrapar's business with liquid bulk storage operations that include multiple terminals.