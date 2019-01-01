QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/98K
Div / Yield
1.25/14.47%
52 Wk
7.16 - 11.94
Mkt Cap
170.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.86
Shares
19.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Spok Holdings Inc is a provider of healthcare communications. It reports three market segments namely Healthcare, Government, and Large enterprise. It provides paging services and software solutions in the United States and abroad.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.860
REV34.544M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spok Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spok Holdings (SPOK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Spok Holdings's (SPOK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Spok Holdings (SPOK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spok Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Spok Holdings (SPOK)?

A

The stock price for Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) is $8.64 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spok Holdings (SPOK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Spok Holdings (SPOK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) reporting earnings?

A

Spok Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Spok Holdings (SPOK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spok Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Spok Holdings (SPOK) operate in?

A

Spok Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.