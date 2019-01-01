QQQ
Piedmont Lithium Inc, formerly Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a lithium-based company focused on the development of its Piedmont Lithium Project located within the Carolina TinSpodumene Belt (''TSB'') and along trend to the Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines.

Piedmont Lithium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Piedmont Lithium (PLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Piedmont Lithium's (PLL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Piedmont Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Piedmont Lithium (PLL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) was reported by DA Davidson on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting PLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.61% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Piedmont Lithium (PLL)?

A

The stock price for Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) is $49.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Piedmont Lithium (PLL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 8, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 22, 2015.

Q

When is Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) reporting earnings?

A

Piedmont Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Piedmont Lithium (PLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Piedmont Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Piedmont Lithium (PLL) operate in?

A

Piedmont Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.