Range
4 - 4.25
Vol / Avg.
407.8K/927.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.12 - 16.35
Mkt Cap
746.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
183.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Heliogen Inc is a concentrated solar energy system that is being developed to unlock the power of sunlight to replace fossil fuels. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its modular system aims to deliver low-cost renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's computer vision software aligns an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight to a target on the top of a Sunlight Refinery tower.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Heliogen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heliogen (HLGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heliogen (NYSE: HLGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heliogen's (HLGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Heliogen (HLGN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Heliogen

Q

Current Stock Price for Heliogen (HLGN)?

A

The stock price for Heliogen (NYSE: HLGN) is $4.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heliogen (HLGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heliogen.

Q

When is Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) reporting earnings?

A

Heliogen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Heliogen (HLGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heliogen.

Q

What sector and industry does Heliogen (HLGN) operate in?

A

Heliogen is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.