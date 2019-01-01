QQQ
Range
8.65 - 8.66
Vol / Avg.
2K/16.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.85 - 12.88
Mkt Cap
38.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.65
P/E
1.65
Shares
4.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 10:38AM
Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It maintains an investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The company provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

Mexico Equity and Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mexico Equity and Income (MXE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE: MXE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mexico Equity and Income's (MXE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mexico Equity and Income.

Q

What is the target price for Mexico Equity and Income (MXE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mexico Equity and Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Mexico Equity and Income (MXE)?

A

The stock price for Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE: MXE) is $8.65 last updated Today at 3:57:29 PM.

Q

Does Mexico Equity and Income (MXE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2019.

Q

When is Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE:MXE) reporting earnings?

A

Mexico Equity and Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mexico Equity and Income (MXE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mexico Equity and Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Mexico Equity and Income (MXE) operate in?

A

Mexico Equity and Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.