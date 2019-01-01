QQQ
Range
16.1 - 16.34
Vol / Avg.
32.3K/134.8K
Div / Yield
0.46/2.80%
52 Wk
13.59 - 21.3
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
8.2
Open
16.3
P/E
6.79
EPS
6.99
Shares
467.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 12:09PM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Cosan SA engages in several services throughout the energy and logistics sectors. Cosan SA and Cosan Logistica account for the many segments that constitute Cosan's operations. Cosan SA delivers over half of the group's revenue. It is diversified across the energy sector with companies specializing in fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production, power generation, natural gas distribution, lubricants, and land management. The majority of the revenue is generated from the distribution of fuels in Brazil.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0700.480 0.4100
REV5.110B1.210B-3.900B

Cosan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cosan (CSAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cosan (NYSE: CSAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cosan's (CSAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cosan (CSAN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cosan

Q

Current Stock Price for Cosan (CSAN)?

A

The stock price for Cosan (NYSE: CSAN) is $16.2453 last updated Today at 4:36:30 PM.

Q

Does Cosan (CSAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cosan.

Q

When is Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) reporting earnings?

A

Cosan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Cosan (CSAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cosan.

Q

What sector and industry does Cosan (CSAN) operate in?

A

Cosan is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.