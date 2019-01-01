QQQ
Range
64.76 - 70.52
Vol / Avg.
432.9K/410.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
57.97 - 94.92
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
65.05
P/E
43.43
EPS
0.53
Shares
64.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Semtech Corp provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in enterprise computing, communications, high-end consumer, industrial, and other end markets. The firm's products are organized into three segments: Signal integrity, which includes broadcast video products; Protection, which includes products to protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and Wireless and sensing, which includes radio frequency products. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia-Pacific, with the rest coming from Europe and North America.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7200.740 0.0200
REV193.210M194.932M1.722M

Semtech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Semtech (SMTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Semtech's (SMTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Semtech (SMTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting SMTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.25% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Semtech (SMTC)?

A

The stock price for Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) is $70.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Semtech (SMTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Semtech.

Q

When is Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) reporting earnings?

A

Semtech’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is Semtech (SMTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Semtech.

Q

What sector and industry does Semtech (SMTC) operate in?

A

Semtech is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.