|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.720
|0.740
|0.0200
|REV
|193.210M
|194.932M
|1.722M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Semtech’s space includes: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM).
The latest price target for Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting SMTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.25% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) is $70.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Semtech.
Semtech’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Semtech.
Semtech is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.