QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.25 - 12.47
Vol / Avg.
11.6K/27.2K
Div / Yield
5.85/47.15%
52 Wk
12.31 - 21.48
Mkt Cap
195.3M
Payout Ratio
11.75
Open
12.45
P/E
1.56
EPS
0
Shares
15.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:35AM
NEW GERMANY FUND INC is the United States based non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. As the investment objective, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment in middle market German equities. The fund's portfolio of investment includes investment in different sectors such as the industrials, information technology, material, consumer discretionary, healthcare, and others. Its portfolio is geographically diversified across the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NEW GERMANY FUND Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy NEW GERMANY FUND (GF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NEW GERMANY FUND's (GF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NEW GERMANY FUND.

Q

What is the target price for NEW GERMANY FUND (GF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NEW GERMANY FUND

Q

Current Stock Price for NEW GERMANY FUND (GF)?

A

The stock price for NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) is $12.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:17:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NEW GERMANY FUND (GF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 14, 2015.

Q

When is NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE:GF) reporting earnings?

A

NEW GERMANY FUND does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NEW GERMANY FUND (GF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NEW GERMANY FUND.

Q

What sector and industry does NEW GERMANY FUND (GF) operate in?

A

NEW GERMANY FUND is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.