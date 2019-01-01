PhenixFIN Corp formerly Medley Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed end management investment company operating in United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately held middle market companies to expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions. It mainly invests in senior secured first lien term loans, senior secured second lien term loans, unitranche, senior secured first lien notes, subordinated notes and warrants and minority equity securities. It may also invest in securities of foreign companies. Portfolio of the company mainly consists of securities across all sectors. Revenue generated by the company comprises of interest income, dividend and other income earned through investments made.