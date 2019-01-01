QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
PhenixFIN Corp formerly Medley Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed end management investment company operating in United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately held middle market companies to expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions. It mainly invests in senior secured first lien term loans, senior secured second lien term loans, unitranche, senior secured first lien notes, subordinated notes and warrants and minority equity securities. It may also invest in securities of foreign companies. Portfolio of the company mainly consists of securities across all sectors. Revenue generated by the company comprises of interest income, dividend and other income earned through investments made.

PhenixFIN Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PhenixFIN (PFX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PhenixFIN (NASDAQ: PFX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PhenixFIN's (PFX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PhenixFIN (PFX) stock?

A

The latest price target for PhenixFIN (NASDAQ: PFX) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PFX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PhenixFIN (PFX)?

A

The stock price for PhenixFIN (NASDAQ: PFX) is $39.97 last updated Today at 8:58:25 PM.

Q

Does PhenixFIN (PFX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2013.

Q

When is PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX) reporting earnings?

A

PhenixFIN’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is PhenixFIN (PFX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PhenixFIN.

Q

What sector and industry does PhenixFIN (PFX) operate in?

A

PhenixFIN is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.