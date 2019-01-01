QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/279.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.56 - 5.47
Mkt Cap
57M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.2
Shares
34.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 5:25PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 10:50AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 10:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 10:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 9:56AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
BioTelemetry Inc provides monitoring services and digital population health management for healthcare providers, medical device manufacturing, and centralized core laboratory services for clinical research. It operates under healthcare, technology, and research segments. The Healthcare segment is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. The Research segment is engaged in central core laboratory services providing cardiac monitoring, imaging services, scientific consulting and data management services for drug and medical device trials and the Technology segment, focuses on the development, manufacturing, testing, and marketing of cardiovascular and blood glucose monitoring devices to medical companies, clinics and hospitals.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.320
REV0

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HeartBeam Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy HeartBeam (BEAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HeartBeam's (BEAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HeartBeam (BEAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) was reported by Benchmark on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting BEAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 442.17% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HeartBeam (BEAT)?

A

The stock price for HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) is $1.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HeartBeam (BEAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HeartBeam.

Q

When is HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) reporting earnings?

A

HeartBeam’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is HeartBeam (BEAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HeartBeam.

Q

What sector and industry does HeartBeam (BEAT) operate in?

A

HeartBeam is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.