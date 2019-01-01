Akari Therapeutics PLC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation which includes the complement system, the bioamine system and the eicosanoid system for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its main product candidate includes Coversin, Coversin long acting and Coversin dual action. The firm earns majority of its revenues from United Kingdom. It operates mainly in United States and United Kingdom.