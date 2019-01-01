QQQ
Range
1.28 - 1.38
Vol / Avg.
80.9K/105.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.29 - 4.21
Mkt Cap
66.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
51.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Akari Therapeutics PLC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation which includes the complement system, the bioamine system and the eicosanoid system for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its main product candidate includes Coversin, Coversin long acting and Coversin dual action. The firm earns majority of its revenues from United Kingdom. It operates mainly in United States and United Kingdom.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030
REV0

Akari Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akari Therapeutics's (AKTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKTX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting AKTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 290.63% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)?

A

The stock price for Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKTX) is $1.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akari Therapeutics.

Q

When is Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) reporting earnings?

A

Akari Therapeutics’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akari Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) operate in?

A

Akari Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.