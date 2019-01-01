Vishay Precision Group Inc manufactures and markets sensors, and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages based on proprietary technology. The company provides precision products and solutions, many of which are designed-in by customers, specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. Its most products and solutions are primarily based upon proprietary foil technology and are produced as part of a vertically integrated structure. The product segments of the group are Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors and Weighing and Control Systems. It has a business presence in the United States and other countries.