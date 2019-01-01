|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.540
|0.560
|0.0200
|REV
|86.700M
|90.017M
|3.317M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vishay Precision Group’s space includes: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV).
The latest price target for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) was reported by Colliers Securities on December 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting VPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) is $31.61 last updated Today at 3:02:30 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vishay Precision Group.
Vishay Precision Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vishay Precision Group.
Vishay Precision Group is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.