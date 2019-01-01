QQQ
Range
31.61 - 31.61
Vol / Avg.
5.4K/41.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.22 - 39.71
Mkt Cap
430.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
31.81
P/E
21.64
EPS
0.39
Shares
13.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Vishay Precision Group Inc manufactures and markets sensors, and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages based on proprietary technology. The company provides precision products and solutions, many of which are designed-in by customers, specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. Its most products and solutions are primarily based upon proprietary foil technology and are produced as part of a vertically integrated structure. The product segments of the group are Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors and Weighing and Control Systems. It has a business presence in the United States and other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5400.560 0.0200
REV86.700M90.017M3.317M

Vishay Precision Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vishay Precision Group (VPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vishay Precision Group's (VPG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vishay Precision Group (VPG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) was reported by Colliers Securities on December 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting VPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vishay Precision Group (VPG)?

A

The stock price for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) is $31.61 last updated Today at 3:02:30 PM.

Q

Does Vishay Precision Group (VPG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vishay Precision Group.

Q

When is Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) reporting earnings?

A

Vishay Precision Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Vishay Precision Group (VPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vishay Precision Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Vishay Precision Group (VPG) operate in?

A

Vishay Precision Group is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.