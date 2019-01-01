QQQ
Range
1.63 - 1.79
Vol / Avg.
320.8K/230.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.5 - 26.5
Mkt Cap
40.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.63
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
24.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
AGM Group Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in financial technology and investment business. The company offers trading platform solutions and enhancing technologies for brokerage firms and other financial institutions. The company derives revenue from the sale of the packaged software products; technical support plans and software customization services.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010
REV5.336M

AGM Gr Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AGM Gr Hldgs (AGMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: AGMH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AGM Gr Hldgs's (AGMH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AGM Gr Hldgs (AGMH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AGM Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for AGM Gr Hldgs (AGMH)?

A

The stock price for AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: AGMH) is $1.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AGM Gr Hldgs (AGMH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AGM Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) reporting earnings?

A

AGM Gr Hldgs’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is AGM Gr Hldgs (AGMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AGM Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does AGM Gr Hldgs (AGMH) operate in?

A

AGM Gr Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.