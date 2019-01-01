|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.710
|3.640
|-1.0700
|REV
|5.510B
|5.622B
|112.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of United States Steel (NYSE: X) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United States Steel’s space includes: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) and Vale (NYSE:VALE).
The latest price target for United States Steel (NYSE: X) was reported by Wolfe Research on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting X to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.77% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for United States Steel (NYSE: X) is $26.6 last updated Today at 5:45:15 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
United States Steel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for United States Steel.
United States Steel is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.