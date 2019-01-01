QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include Flat-Rolled; USSE and Tubular. It generates maximum revenue from the Flat-Rolled segment. The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.7103.640 -1.0700
REV5.510B5.622B112.000M

United States Steel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United States Steel (X) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United States Steel (NYSE: X) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United States Steel's (X) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United States Steel (X) stock?

A

The latest price target for United States Steel (NYSE: X) was reported by Wolfe Research on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting X to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.77% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United States Steel (X)?

A

The stock price for United States Steel (NYSE: X) is $26.6 last updated Today at 5:45:15 PM.

Q

Does United States Steel (X) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is United States Steel (NYSE:X) reporting earnings?

A

United States Steel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is United States Steel (X) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United States Steel.

Q

What sector and industry does United States Steel (X) operate in?

A

United States Steel is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.