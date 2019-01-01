|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.400
|1.660
|0.2600
|REV
|97.960B
|85.280B
|-12.680B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Shell (NYSE: SHEL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Shell’s space includes: Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Eni (NYSE:E) and BP (NYSE:BP).
The latest price target for Shell (NYSE: SHEL) was reported by B of A Securities on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting SHEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Shell (NYSE: SHEL) is $51.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Shell.
Shell’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Shell.
Shell is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.