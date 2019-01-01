Shell is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 1.8 million barrels of liquids and 9.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2020, reserves stood at 9.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 52% of which consisted of liquids. Its production and reserves are in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and North and South America. The company operates refineries with capacity of 2.8 mmb/d located in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe and sells 15 mtpa of chemicals. Its largest chemical plants, often integrated with its local refineries, are in Central Europe, China, Singapore, and North America.