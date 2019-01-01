QQQ
Range
50.68 - 53.71
Vol / Avg.
7M/4.3M
Div / Yield
1.64/3.18%
52 Wk
50.68 - 56.13
Mkt Cap
197.1B
Payout Ratio
31.91
Open
53.49
P/E
10.04
EPS
2.98
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Shell is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 1.8 million barrels of liquids and 9.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2020, reserves stood at 9.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 52% of which consisted of liquids. Its production and reserves are in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and North and South America. The company operates refineries with capacity of 2.8 mmb/d located in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe and sells 15 mtpa of chemicals. Its largest chemical plants, often integrated with its local refineries, are in Central Europe, China, Singapore, and North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4001.660 0.2600
REV97.960B85.280B-12.680B

Shell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shell (SHEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shell (NYSE: SHEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shell's (SHEL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Shell (SHEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shell (NYSE: SHEL) was reported by B of A Securities on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting SHEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shell (SHEL)?

A

The stock price for Shell (NYSE: SHEL) is $51.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shell (SHEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shell.

Q

When is Shell (NYSE:SHEL) reporting earnings?

A

Shell’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Shell (SHEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shell.

Q

What sector and industry does Shell (SHEL) operate in?

A

Shell is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.