Range
16.6 - 17.85
Vol / Avg.
214.1K/537K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.09 - 24.13
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.63
P/E
418.5
EPS
-0.02
Shares
97.7M
Outstanding
MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%). Juanicipio is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, and the JV is constructing and developing the surface and underground infrastructure on the property to support a 4,000tpd mining operation. Also, MAG has an expanded exploration program targeting multiple prospective targets at both Juanicipio and the Deer Trail 100% earn-in project in Utah.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

MAG Silver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MAG Silver (MAG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MAG Silver's (MAG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MAG Silver.

Q

What is the target price for MAG Silver (MAG) stock?

A

The latest price target for MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting MAG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.95% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MAG Silver (MAG)?

A

The stock price for MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) is $16.8 last updated Today at 2:48:15 PM.

Q

Does MAG Silver (MAG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MAG Silver.

Q

When is MAG Silver (AMEX:MAG) reporting earnings?

A

MAG Silver’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is MAG Silver (MAG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MAG Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does MAG Silver (MAG) operate in?

A

MAG Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.