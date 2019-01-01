Rambus Inc is a global semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company's Key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus' patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, and Singapore.