Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Rambus Inc is a global semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company's Key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus' patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.400 0.0300
REV121.520M91.781M-29.739M

Analyst Ratings

Rambus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rambus (RMBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rambus's (RMBS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rambus (RMBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting RMBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.63% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rambus (RMBS)?

A

The stock price for Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) is $26.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rambus (RMBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rambus.

Q

When is Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) reporting earnings?

A

Rambus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Rambus (RMBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rambus.

Q

What sector and industry does Rambus (RMBS) operate in?

A

Rambus is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.