|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|REV
|6.903M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Carver Bancorp’s space includes: NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS), Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB), Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY), First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ).
There is no analysis for Carver Bancorp
The stock price for Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) is $8.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 10, 2010 to stockholders of record on August 25, 2010.
Carver Bancorp’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Carver Bancorp.
Carver Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.