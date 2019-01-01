QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Carver Bancorp Inc is a holding company and conducts its business as a unitary saving and loan holding firm and the business of the company consists of the operation of its subsidiary. The bank offers a wide range of financial solutions to meet customers personal banking. It offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, such as debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking. The company provides deposit products, such as demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies in its market area within New York City.

Carver Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carver Bancorp (CARV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carver Bancorp's (CARV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Carver Bancorp (CARV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carver Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Carver Bancorp (CARV)?

A

The stock price for Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) is $8.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carver Bancorp (CARV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 10, 2010 to stockholders of record on August 25, 2010.

Q

When is Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) reporting earnings?

A

Carver Bancorp’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.

Q

Is Carver Bancorp (CARV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carver Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Carver Bancorp (CARV) operate in?

A

Carver Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.