Carver Bancorp Inc is a holding company and conducts its business as a unitary saving and loan holding firm and the business of the company consists of the operation of its subsidiary. The bank offers a wide range of financial solutions to meet customers personal banking. It offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, such as debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking. The company provides deposit products, such as demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies in its market area within New York City.