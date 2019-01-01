|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.770
|1.940
|0.1700
|REV
|2.600B
|2.684B
|84.000M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.700
|1.730
|0.0300
|REV
|2.310B
|2.340B
|30.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Analog Devices’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM).
The latest price target for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 196.00 expecting ADI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.83% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) is $160.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Analog Devices (ADI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Analog Devices’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Analog Devices.
Analog Devices is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.