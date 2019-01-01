QQQ
Range
158.29 - 162.88
Vol / Avg.
4.3M/3.9M
Div / Yield
3.04/1.90%
52 Wk
142.25 - 191.95
Mkt Cap
84.2B
Payout Ratio
93.56
Open
158.9
P/E
54.36
EPS
0.16
Shares
523.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7701.940 0.1700
REV2.600B2.684B84.000M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7001.730 0.0300
REV2.310B2.340B30.000M

Analyst Ratings

Analog Devices Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Analog Devices (ADI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Analog Devices's (ADI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Analog Devices (ADI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 196.00 expecting ADI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.83% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Analog Devices (ADI)?

A

The stock price for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) is $160.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Analog Devices (ADI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Analog Devices (ADI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) reporting earnings?

A

Analog Devices’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Analog Devices (ADI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Analog Devices.

Q

What sector and industry does Analog Devices (ADI) operate in?

A

Analog Devices is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.